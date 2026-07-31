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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/russia-continues-strikes-on-ukrainian-port-infrastructure-and-vessels-used-by-ukrainian-forces--mod-1124521015.html
Russia Continues Striking Ukrainian Port Infrastructure and Naval Vessels - MoD
Russia Continues Striking Ukrainian Port Infrastructure and Naval Vessels - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces continued to strike at the port infrastructure of Ukraine and naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-07-31T07:24+0000
2026-07-31T07:59+0000
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"On the evening of July 30, the armed forces of Russia continued to launch attacks with precision air-launched weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on the port infrastructure of Ukraine and naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement, adding that fuel and lubricants tanks were hit in Odessa (Odesa). Additionally, a cargo ship delivering military cargo to one of the ports of Ukraine was hit while crossing the sea south of Odessa, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/russian-forces-pummel-ukrainian-airfields-defense-plants-and-logistics-nodes-1124517132.html
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Russia Continues Striking Ukrainian Port Infrastructure and Naval Vessels - MoD

07:24 GMT 31.07.2026 (Updated: 07:59 GMT 31.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense MinistryIskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces continued to strike at the port infrastructure of Ukraine and naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On the evening of July 30, the armed forces of Russia continued to launch attacks with precision air-launched weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on the port infrastructure of Ukraine and naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement, adding that fuel and lubricants tanks were hit in Odessa (Odesa).
Additionally, a cargo ship delivering military cargo to one of the ports of Ukraine was hit while crossing the sea south of Odessa, the statement read.
Russian servicemen of the Battlegroup Tsentr fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the Avdeyevka sector of the frontline, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Pummel Ukrainian Airfields, Defense Plants, and Logistics Nodes
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