https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/russia-continues-strikes-on-ukrainian-port-infrastructure-and-vessels-used-by-ukrainian-forces--mod-1124521015.html
Russia Continues Striking Ukrainian Port Infrastructure and Naval Vessels - MoD
Russia Continues Striking Ukrainian Port Infrastructure and Naval Vessels - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces continued to strike at the port infrastructure of Ukraine and naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-07-31T07:24+0000
2026-07-31T07:24+0000
2026-07-31T07:59+0000
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"On the evening of July 30, the armed forces of Russia continued to launch attacks with precision air-launched weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on the port infrastructure of Ukraine and naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement, adding that fuel and lubricants tanks were hit in Odessa (Odesa). Additionally, a cargo ship delivering military cargo to one of the ports of Ukraine was hit while crossing the sea south of Odessa, the statement read.
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Russia Continues Striking Ukrainian Port Infrastructure and Naval Vessels - MoD
07:24 GMT 31.07.2026 (Updated: 07:59 GMT 31.07.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces continued to strike at the port infrastructure of Ukraine and naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On the evening of July 30, the armed forces of Russia continued to launch attacks
with precision air-launched weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on the port infrastructure of Ukraine and naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement, adding that fuel and lubricants tanks were hit in Odessa (Odesa).
Additionally, a cargo ship delivering military cargo to one of the ports of Ukraine was hit while crossing the sea south of Odessa, the statement read.