https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/russian-missiles-hit-military-hubs-and-plants-in-kiev---defense-ministry-1124525039.html

Russian Missiles Hit Military Hubs and Plants in Kiev - Defense Ministry

Russian Missiles Hit Military Hubs and Plants in Kiev - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Russian forces pounded Kiev's defense industry and military logistics hubs overnight in a heavy coordinated strike, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said.

2026-08-01T05:54+0000

2026-08-01T05:54+0000

2026-08-01T09:14+0000

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The barrage targeted facilities tied to the production, storage, and supply of missiles, drones, radar systems, and electronic-warfare gear for the Ukrainian army, the ministry pointed out.In the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the strike hit:In the Kiev region, the strike targeted:The Vishnevoye logistics hub: a key transit and distribution point for UAV components, also housing production lines for long- and medium-range strike drone parts.Additionally, off the Black Sea coast, south of Odessa, 2 cargo vessels were struck overnight while ferrying military supplies to a Ukrainian port Yuzhny.Russia's Ministry of Defense earlier said that the Russian troops had hit the Mayak plant in Kiev, which produces components, warheads, detonators and ammunition, as well as launch boosters for attack UAVs of the Ukrainian military.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russia-hits-kiev-based-company-producing-control-systems-for-flamingo-missiles---mod-1124385149.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russian-forces-strike-military-plants-in-kiev-odessa-port-infrastructure---mod-1124443202.html

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