Russian Missiles Hit Military Hubs and Plants in Kiev - Defense Ministry
05:54 GMT 01.08.2026 (Updated: 09:14 GMT 01.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankA combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense/
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Russian forces pounded Kiev's defense industry and military logistics hubs overnight in a heavy coordinated strike, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said.
The barrage targeted facilities tied to the production, storage, and supply of missiles, drones, radar systems, and electronic-warfare gear for the Ukrainian army, the ministry pointed out.
During a massive strike, the Russian Armed Forces used ground- and sea-based precision weapons, as well as long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles.
In the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the strike hit:
The Radioizmeritel plant: a key electronics supplier producing components for Neptune-MD missiles, FP-7 and FP-9 tactical rockets, and Grom-2 systems, along with navigation gear for Fire Point’s long-range FP-1 UAVs;
The Burevestnik facility, churning out electronic parts and radar equipment for medium- and long-range drones;
Fire Point’s production site, where components and warheads for FP-5 Flamingo missiles are assembled;
The Kiev-25 plant, manufacturing gear for Lima electronic warfare systems designed to jam and spoof navigation signals;
The Kiev-21 UAV hub: both a storage depot and assembly line for Dead Fly, Osa Kamikaze, Link Drone, and Thunder UAVs, as well as a producer of medium-range UAV parts.
In the Kiev region, the strike targeted:
The Vishnevoye logistics hub: a key transit and distribution point for UAV components, also housing production lines for long- and medium-range strike drone parts.
Additionally, off the Black Sea coast, south of Odessa, 2 cargo vessels were struck overnight while ferrying military supplies to a Ukrainian port Yuzhny.
Russia's Ministry of Defense earlier said that the Russian troops had hit the Mayak plant in Kiev, which produces components, warheads, detonators and ammunition, as well as launch boosters for attack UAVs of the Ukrainian military.