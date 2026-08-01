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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/russian-scientists-discover-mineral-worth-more-than-gold-1124524796.html
Russian Scientists Discover Mineral Worth More Than Gold
Russian Scientists Discover Mineral Worth More Than Gold
Sputnik International
Researchers identified the new mineral at the Kirovsky mine in the Khibiny Massif on the Kola Peninsula. It has been named Kola Ashcroftine, a spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education told Sputnik.
2026-08-01T05:35+0000
2026-08-01T05:35+0000
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Even a thin coating of the new mineral on rock is valued at an average of $145 per millimeter, significantly exceeding the cost of gold, according to the spokesperson.The spokesperson added that Kola Ashcroftine is distinguished by the presence of calcium, manganese, and fluorine, while its crystal structure belongs to one of the most complex mineral structures known to science.Classic ashcroftine is a pinkish, transparent, brittle, and extremely rare silicate mineral, with known deposits in Greenland, Canada, and Italy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/russian-scientists-develop-super-efficient-material-to-remove-copper-from-water-1124148920.html
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Russian Scientists Discover Mineral Worth More Than Gold

05:35 GMT 01.08.2026
CC0 / / A gold bar
A gold bar - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2026
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Researchers identified the new mineral at the Kirovsky mine in the Khibiny Massif on the Kola Peninsula. It has been named Kola Ashcroftine, a spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education told Sputnik.
Even a thin coating of the new mineral on rock is valued at an average of $145 per millimeter, significantly exceeding the cost of gold, according to the spokesperson.
“This is no longer just a beautiful stone—it is a chemical archive of the Earth's crust: yttrium, silicon, potassium, sodium, and a whole Mendeleev table in a single crystal,” they emphasized.
Test tubes in the water quality control center at the Northern Station of the Moscow Water Supply Company, which supplies Volga water from the Moscow Canal reservoir system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
Beyond Politics
Russian Scientists Develop Super-Efficient Material to Remove Copper From Water
19 May, 00:46 GMT
The spokesperson added that Kola Ashcroftine is distinguished by the presence of calcium, manganese, and fluorine, while its crystal structure belongs to one of the most complex mineral structures known to science.
Classic ashcroftine is a pinkish, transparent, brittle, and extremely rare silicate mineral, with known deposits in Greenland, Canada, and Italy.
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