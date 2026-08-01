https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/russian-scientists-discover-mineral-worth-more-than-gold-1124524796.html

Russian Scientists Discover Mineral Worth More Than Gold

Russian Scientists Discover Mineral Worth More Than Gold

Sputnik International

Researchers identified the new mineral at the Kirovsky mine in the Khibiny Massif on the Kola Peninsula. It has been named Kola Ashcroftine, a spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education told Sputnik.

2026-08-01T05:35+0000

2026-08-01T05:35+0000

2026-08-01T05:35+0000

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Even a thin coating of the new mineral on rock is valued at an average of $145 per millimeter, significantly exceeding the cost of gold, according to the spokesperson.The spokesperson added that Kola Ashcroftine is distinguished by the presence of calcium, manganese, and fluorine, while its crystal structure belongs to one of the most complex mineral structures known to science.Classic ashcroftine is a pinkish, transparent, brittle, and extremely rare silicate mineral, with known deposits in Greenland, Canada, and Italy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/russian-scientists-develop-super-efficient-material-to-remove-copper-from-water-1124148920.html

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