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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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US, Israel Planning to Bomb Iran's Energy Infrastructure Over Weekend - Reports
US, Israel Planning to Bomb Iran's Energy Infrastructure Over Weekend - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States and Israel are preparing large-scale strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure, CBS News reported, citing sources.
2026-08-01T03:19+0000
2026-08-01T04:49+0000
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The strikes could occur this weekend, the report said.The White House has received plans for a heavy 2-week bombardment of Iran's missile sites, including options targeting energy infrastructure.But Trump is holding back — worried Tehran could hit Gulf energy hubs and shock already strained global markets, CNN reported, citing US officials.Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.
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US, Israel Planning to Bomb Iran's Energy Infrastructure Over Weekend - Reports

03:19 GMT 01.08.2026 (Updated: 04:49 GMT 01.08.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens
President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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The United States and Israel are preparing large-scale strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure, CBS News reported, citing sources.
The strikes could occur this weekend, the report said.
The White House has received plans for a heavy 2-week bombardment of Iran's missile sites, including options targeting energy infrastructure.
But Trump is holding back — worried Tehran could hit Gulf energy hubs and shock already strained global markets, CNN reported, citing US officials.
Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.
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