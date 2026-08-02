https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/drone-strikes-hit-cargo-ship-in-black-sea-carrying-military-supplies-for-ukrainian-forces---mod-1124530108.html

Drone Strikes Hit Cargo Ship in Black Sea Carrying Military Supplies for Ukrainian Forces - MoD

Drone Strikes Hit Cargo Ship in Black Sea Carrying Military Supplies for Ukrainian Forces - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported that a cargo vessel transporting military cargo for the Ukrainian Armed Forces was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Black Sea.

2026-08-02T15:10+0000

2026-08-02T15:10+0000

2026-08-02T15:10+0000

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"Drone strikes have hit ... a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea that was carrying military supplies for the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry said in a statement.Russian military also said it had struck two more cargo ships in the port of Nikolaev, as well as a sea tug that had been converted for use with uncrewed surface vessels. According to the ministry, these vessels were also involved in delivering cargo for the Ukrainian military.Throughout the day, Russian forces continued to target Ukraine’s transport infrastructure used in support of the Ukrainian forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/russian-forces-continue-overnight-strikes-on-ukrainian-ports-and-vessels---mod-1124528674.html

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