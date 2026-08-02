International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/drone-strikes-hit-cargo-ship-in-black-sea-carrying-military-supplies-for-ukrainian-forces---mod-1124530108.html
Drone Strikes Hit Cargo Ship in Black Sea Carrying Military Supplies for Ukrainian Forces - MoD
Drone Strikes Hit Cargo Ship in Black Sea Carrying Military Supplies for Ukrainian Forces - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported that a cargo vessel transporting military cargo for the Ukrainian Armed Forces was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Black Sea.
2026-08-02T15:10+0000
2026-08-02T15:10+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
black sea
nikolaev
ukrainian armed forces
cargo ship
russia
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124399750_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_2a70ea19bcd9d49da97188e622026837.jpg
"Drone strikes have hit ... a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea that was carrying military supplies for the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry said in a statement.Russian military also said it had struck two more cargo ships in the port of Nikolaev, as well as a sea tug that had been converted for use with uncrewed surface vessels. According to the ministry, these vessels were also involved in delivering cargo for the Ukrainian military.Throughout the day, Russian forces continued to target Ukraine’s transport infrastructure used in support of the Ukrainian forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/russian-forces-continue-overnight-strikes-on-ukrainian-ports-and-vessels---mod-1124528674.html
ukraine
black sea
nikolaev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124399750_120:0:2851:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa3b7a9ee9dac27d95c64365d9859633.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, black sea, nikolaev, ukrainian armed forces, cargo ship, russia, russian armed forces
ukraine, black sea, nikolaev, ukrainian armed forces, cargo ship, russia, russian armed forces

Drone Strikes Hit Cargo Ship in Black Sea Carrying Military Supplies for Ukrainian Forces - MoD

15:10 GMT 02.08.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported that a cargo vessel transporting military cargo for the Ukrainian Armed Forces was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Black Sea.
"Drone strikes have hit ... a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea that was carrying military supplies for the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian military also said it had struck two more cargo ships in the port of Nikolaev, as well as a sea tug that had been converted for use with uncrewed surface vessels. According to the ministry, these vessels were also involved in delivering cargo for the Ukrainian military.
Throughout the day, Russian forces continued to target Ukraine’s transport infrastructure used in support of the Ukrainian forces.
Russia's Iskander-M missile system. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Continue Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Ports and Vessels - MoD
06:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала