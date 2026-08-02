https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/russian-forces-continue-overnight-strikes-on-ukrainian-ports-and-vessels---mod-1124528674.html
Russian Forces Continue Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Ports and Vessels - MoD
Russian Forces Continue Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Ports and Vessels - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have hit fuel tankers intended for the Ukrainian armed forces need in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-08-02T06:10+0000
2026-08-02T06:10+0000
2026-08-02T06:14+0000
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"Using high-precision air-launched weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles the Russian military hit fuel storage tanks in the port of Odessa intended for the Ukrainian armed forces supplies," the ministry said in a statement.A sea tugboat converted for unmanned boat deployment was destroyed at the port of Nikolayev, while fuel storage tanks supplying the Ukrainian army were hit in Odessa. Additionally, a dry cargo vessel transporting military equipment was hit in the Black Sea, eight kilometers [four miles] east of the settlement of Zatoka, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-hits-tanks-with-fuel-lubricants-for-ukrainian-troops-in-odessa---defense-ministry-1124489056.html
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Russian Forces Continue Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Ports and Vessels - MoD
06:10 GMT 02.08.2026 (Updated: 06:14 GMT 02.08.2026)
The Russian armed forces have hit fuel tankers intended for the Ukrainian armed forces need in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Using high-precision air-launched weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles the Russian military hit fuel storage tanks in the port of Odessa intended for the Ukrainian armed forces supplies," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces continued striking Ukrainian ports and vessels used for the benefit of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry added.
A sea tugboat converted for unmanned boat deployment was destroyed at the port of Nikolayev, while fuel storage tanks supplying the Ukrainian army were hit in Odessa. Additionally, a dry cargo vessel transporting military equipment was hit in the Black Sea, eight kilometers [four miles] east of the settlement of Zatoka, the ministry said.