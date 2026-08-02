https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/russian-forces-continue-overnight-strikes-on-ukrainian-ports-and-vessels---mod-1124528674.html

Russian Forces Continue Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Ports and Vessels - MoD

Russian Forces Continue Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Ports and Vessels - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have hit fuel tankers intended for the Ukrainian armed forces need in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-08-02T06:10+0000

2026-08-02T06:10+0000

2026-08-02T06:14+0000

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"Using high-precision air-launched weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles the Russian military hit fuel storage tanks in the port of Odessa intended for the Ukrainian armed forces supplies," the ministry said in a statement.A sea tugboat converted for unmanned boat deployment was destroyed at the port of Nikolayev, while fuel storage tanks supplying the Ukrainian army were hit in Odessa. Additionally, a dry cargo vessel transporting military equipment was hit in the Black Sea, eight kilometers [four miles] east of the settlement of Zatoka, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-hits-tanks-with-fuel-lubricants-for-ukrainian-troops-in-odessa---defense-ministry-1124489056.html

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