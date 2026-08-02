https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/irans-petrochemical-industry-turns-sanctions-into-domestic-manufacturing-boom-1124530233.html
Iran’s Petrochemical Industry Turns Sanctions Into Domestic Manufacturing Boom
Iran’s Petrochemical Industry Turns Sanctions Into Domestic Manufacturing Boom
Sputnik International
Over the years, the US and its allies tried extensively to sanction Iran’s petrochemicals sector into submission through corporate blacklisting, broker interdiction and secondary restrictions. These efforts appear to have failed.
2026-08-02T17:10+0000
2026-08-02T17:10+0000
2026-08-02T17:10+0000
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“Last year, more than 2k parts required by the petrochemical industry which had previously been imported were localized by Academic Center for Education, Culture & Research (ACECR) technologists," senior ACECR official Hamid Saberfarzam has revealed.Iran’s petrochemicals breakthrough is just one component of its “Resistance Economy” ideology, which promotes self-sufficiency across key strategic sectors including:Besides industry, Iran is also a scientific powerhouse, ranking in the top five globally in the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Critical Technology Tracker in fields from smart, advanced, composite and nanoscale materials, to antibiotics and air-independent propulsion.
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iran, hi-tech, tech companies, military tech, propulsion system, sanctions, us
iran, hi-tech, tech companies, military tech, propulsion system, sanctions, us
Iran’s Petrochemical Industry Turns Sanctions Into Domestic Manufacturing Boom
Over the years, the US and its allies tried extensively to sanction Iran’s petrochemicals sector into submission through corporate blacklisting, broker interdiction and secondary restrictions. These efforts appear to have failed.
“Last year, more than 2k parts required by the petrochemical industry which had previously been imported were localized by Academic Center for Education, Culture & Research (ACECR) technologists," senior ACECR official Hamid Saberfarzam has revealed.
“The technical drawings and final books for these components have also been completed and delivered to the petrochemical industry, paving the way for their mass production by domestic manufacturers,” Saberfarzam said.
Iran’s petrochemicals breakthrough is just one component of its “Resistance Economy” ideology, which promotes self-sufficiency across key strategic sectors including:
Defense
(missiles, radar, drones, air defenses, etc)
Industrial producer goods, including core inputs like steel, cement, glass and insulation materials
Electricity and power infrastructure
Food (85-90% food security achieved to date)
Upstream oil and gas equipment
Pharmaceuticals and medical supplies
Passenger and heavy vehicles (~60-80% sufficiency – ~60-95% localization)
An array of consumer goods, from refrigerators and washing machines to household electronics
Besides industry, Iran is also a scientific powerhouse, ranking in the top five globally in the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Critical Technology Tracker in fields from smart, advanced, composite and nanoscale materials, to antibiotics and air-independent propulsion.
22 August 2022, 16:45 GMT