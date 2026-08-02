https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/irans-petrochemical-industry-turns-sanctions-into-domestic-manufacturing-boom-1124530233.html

Iran’s Petrochemical Industry Turns Sanctions Into Domestic Manufacturing Boom

Iran’s Petrochemical Industry Turns Sanctions Into Domestic Manufacturing Boom

Sputnik International

Over the years, the US and its allies tried extensively to sanction Iran’s petrochemicals sector into submission through corporate blacklisting, broker interdiction and secondary restrictions. These efforts appear to have failed.

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“Last year, more than 2k parts required by the petrochemical industry which had previously been imported were localized by Academic Center for Education, Culture & Research (ACECR) technologists," senior ACECR official Hamid Saberfarzam has revealed.Iran’s petrochemicals breakthrough is just one component of its “Resistance Economy” ideology, which promotes self-sufficiency across key strategic sectors including:Besides industry, Iran is also a scientific powerhouse, ranking in the top five globally in the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Critical Technology Tracker in fields from smart, advanced, composite and nanoscale materials, to antibiotics and air-independent propulsion.

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