https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/situation-in-energodar-remains-extremely-tense-as-ukrainian-attacks-continue-daily--rosatom-ceo-1124529769.html

Situation in Energodar Remains Extremely Tense as Ukrainian Attacks Continue Daily — Rosatom CEO

Situation in Energodar Remains Extremely Tense as Ukrainian Attacks Continue Daily — Rosatom CEO

Sputnik International

A Ukrainian military drone struck a gallery connecting all of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's power units at night, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Sunday.

2026-08-02T12:21+0000

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2026-08-02T12:51+0000

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"Over the past week, the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and in Energodar has not become less tense. Shelling of the city and the area where the station is located continues daily," Likhachev told reporters.A Ukrainian military drone struck a gallery connecting all of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's power units at night, Likhachev said.The drone struck a few meters away from the reactor room of the nuclear plant's third bloc and fortunately caused no explosion, Likhachev added. The Rosatom CEO added that there were no injuries or damage in the incident.At least 15 people have been killed, and another 51 injured as a result of Ukrainian armed forces strikes on Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, since April 27, Alexey Likhachev said."A total of 15 residents have been killed and 51 injured since April 27, when the escalation around Energodar began," Likhachev told reporters.Russia expects International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi to visit Energodar and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in the near future and receive an answer to the question of who is attacking them, Likhachev said.During the Russian delegation's most recent consultations with the IAEA leadership, which took place in Russia's Kaliningrad in early July, the situation in Energodar and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was the key topic, Likhachev said."We pointed out then and continue to draw the IAEA's attention to the obvious inadequacy of the agency's actions to ensure the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," he said.The Zaporozhye nuclear facility, which has been under Russian control since March, has faced repeated shelling by militants from the Kiev regime using drones and artillery. Moscow has consistently characterized these attacks as acts of nuclear terrorism.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/killing-of-zaporozhye-plants-engineer-pushes-europe-closer-to-nuclear-disaster---russian-official-1124471200.html

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kiev, rosatom, zaporozhye npp, ukraine, russia, artillery strikes, drone strikes, strikes, alexei likhachev, international atomic energy agency (iaea)