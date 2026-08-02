https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/ukrainian-attacks-have-killed-over-35-children-injured-300-in-2026-alone--russian-foreign-ministry-1124530442.html

Ukrainian Attacks Have Killed Over 35 Children, Injured 300 in 2026 Alone – Russian Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian Attacks Have Killed Over 35 Children, Injured 300 in 2026 Alone – Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, August 2 (Sputnik) - More than 35 children have been killed and around 300 injured since the beginning of 2026 in Ukrainian attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said, commenting on the Ukrainian strike near a children's playground in Russia's Belgorod Region.

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2026-08-02T18:32+0000

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"Since the beginning of the year, more than 35 minors have been killed and around 300 injured at the hands of [Vladimir] Zelensky's subordinates," Miroshnik wrote on Telegram. That was his reaction to Sunday’s deadly Ukrainian attack on a playground in the village of Printsevka in Belgorod region, which killed a 13-year-old girl and led to the hospitalization of two other children with serious injuries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/ukrainian-drone-strikes-passenger-bus-in-russias-belgorod-region-19-injured---governor-1124507743.html

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volodymyr zelensky, rodion miroshnik, russia, ukraine, belgorod region, russian foreign ministry