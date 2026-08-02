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Ukrainian Attacks Have Killed Over 35 Children, Injured 300 in 2026 Alone – Russian Foreign Ministry
Ukrainian Attacks Have Killed Over 35 Children, Injured 300 in 2026 Alone – Russian Foreign Ministry
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MOSCOW, August 2 (Sputnik) - More than 35 children have been killed and around 300 injured since the beginning of 2026 in Ukrainian attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said, commenting on the Ukrainian strike near a children's playground in Russia's Belgorod Region.
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"Since the beginning of the year, more than 35 minors have been killed and around 300 injured at the hands of [Vladimir] Zelensky's subordinates," Miroshnik wrote on Telegram. That was his reaction to Sunday’s deadly Ukrainian attack on a playground in the village of Printsevka in Belgorod region, which killed a 13-year-old girl and led to the hospitalization of two other children with serious injuries.
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Ukrainian Attacks Have Killed Over 35 Children, Injured 300 in 2026 Alone – Russian Foreign Ministry

18:32 GMT 02.08.2026
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankDamaged apartment block following a Ukrainian drone attack on Ramenskoye, Moscow region, Russia
Damaged apartment block following a Ukrainian drone attack on Ramenskoye, Moscow region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 35 children have been killed and around 300 injured since the beginning of 2026 in Ukrainian attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said, commenting on the Ukrainian strike near a children's playground in Russia's Belgorod Region.
"Since the beginning of the year, more than 35 minors have been killed and around 300 injured at the hands of [Vladimir] Zelensky's subordinates," Miroshnik wrote on Telegram.
“The deliberate targeting of children, their murder and injury, is a terrible war crime,” he emphasized.
That was his reaction to Sunday’s deadly Ukrainian attack on a playground in the village of Printsevka in Belgorod region, which killed a 13-year-old girl and led to the hospitalization of two other children with serious injuries.
Ukrainian drone strikes passenger bus in Russia's Belgorod region - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2026
Russia
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Passenger Bus in Russia's Belgorod Region, 19 Injured - Governor
28 July, 07:26 GMT
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