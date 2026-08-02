https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/ukrainian-attacks-have-killed-over-35-children-injured-300-in-2026-alone--russian-foreign-ministry-1124530442.html
Ukrainian Attacks Have Killed Over 35 Children, Injured 300 in 2026 Alone – Russian Foreign Ministry
Ukrainian Attacks Have Killed Over 35 Children, Injured 300 in 2026 Alone – Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, August 2 (Sputnik) - More than 35 children have been killed and around 300 injured since the beginning of 2026 in Ukrainian attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said, commenting on the Ukrainian strike near a children's playground in Russia's Belgorod Region.
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"Since the beginning of the year, more than 35 minors have been killed and around 300 injured at the hands of [Vladimir] Zelensky's subordinates," Miroshnik wrote on Telegram. That was his reaction to Sunday’s deadly Ukrainian attack on a playground in the village of Printsevka in Belgorod region, which killed a 13-year-old girl and led to the hospitalization of two other children with serious injuries.
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Ukrainian Attacks Have Killed Over 35 Children, Injured 300 in 2026 Alone – Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 35 children have been killed and around 300 injured since the beginning of 2026 in Ukrainian attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said, commenting on the Ukrainian strike near a children's playground in Russia's Belgorod Region.
"Since the beginning of the year, more than 35 minors have been killed and around 300 injured at the hands of [Vladimir] Zelensky's subordinates," Miroshnik wrote on Telegram.
“The deliberate targeting of children, their murder and injury, is a terrible war crime,” he emphasized.
That was his reaction to Sunday’s deadly Ukrainian attack on a playground in the village of Printsevka in Belgorod region, which killed a 13-year-old girl and led to the hospitalization of two other children with serious injuries.