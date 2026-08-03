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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/irgc-claims-shot-down-us-mq-9-drone-in-strait-of-hormuz-1124532488.html
IRGC Claims Shot Down US MQ-9 Drone in Strait of Hormuz
IRGC Claims Shot Down US MQ-9 Drone in Strait of Hormuz
Sputnik International
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that it had shot down a US drone of MQ-9 model in the airspace above the Strait of Hormuz.
2026-08-03T11:53+0000
2026-08-03T11:53+0000
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"An MQ-9 drone was intercepted and shot down by the IRGC's new advanced air defense system over the Strait of Hormuz," the IRGC said on its Telegram channel. US President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. The US military has carried out several attacks on Iran since July 8. US Central Command claimed the attacks were in retaliation for Iranian actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several countries across the Middle East. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/irans-army-chief-says-no-shipping-in-hormuz-without-irans-permission-1124513862.html
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IRGC Claims Shot Down US MQ-9 Drone in Strait of Hormuz

11:53 GMT 03.08.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza Akhoondi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that it had shot down a US drone of MQ-9 model in the airspace above the Strait of Hormuz.
"An MQ-9 drone was intercepted and shot down by the IRGC's new advanced air defense system over the Strait of Hormuz," the IRGC said on its Telegram channel.
US President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. The US military has carried out several attacks on Iran since July 8. US Central Command claimed the attacks were in retaliation for Iranian actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several countries across the Middle East. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement.
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran's Army Chief Vows No Ship Passes Through Hormuz Without Islamic Republic's Okay
29 July, 14:27 GMT
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