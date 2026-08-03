https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/irgc-claims-shot-down-us-mq-9-drone-in-strait-of-hormuz-1124532488.html

IRGC Claims Shot Down US MQ-9 Drone in Strait of Hormuz

IRGC Claims Shot Down US MQ-9 Drone in Strait of Hormuz

Sputnik International

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that it had shot down a US drone of MQ-9 model in the airspace above the Strait of Hormuz.

2026-08-03T11:53+0000

2026-08-03T11:53+0000

2026-08-03T11:53+0000

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"An MQ-9 drone was intercepted and shot down by the IRGC's new advanced air defense system over the Strait of Hormuz," the IRGC said on its Telegram channel. US President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. The US military has carried out several attacks on Iran since July 8. US Central Command claimed the attacks were in retaliation for Iranian actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several countries across the Middle East. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/irans-army-chief-says-no-shipping-in-hormuz-without-irans-permission-1124513862.html

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