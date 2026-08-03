https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russia-continues-night-attacks-on-ukraine-transport-infrastructure-used-by-army---military-1124531202.html
Russia Continues Night Attacks on Ukraine Transport Infrastructure Used by Army - Military
Russia Continues Night Attacks on Ukraine Transport Infrastructure Used by Army - Military
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces continued at night to strike at the transport infrastructure of Ukraine, used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-08-03T05:28+0000
2026-08-03T05:28+0000
2026-08-03T05:28+0000
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"During the night, the Russian troops continued attacks on the transport infrastructure of Ukraine, involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian armed forces also hit fuel tankers intended for the Ukrainian armed forces’ needs in the port of Odessa."Using high-precision air-launched weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles the Russian military hit fuel storage tanks in the port of Odessa intended for the Ukrainian armed forces supplies," the ministry pointed out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/russia-strikes-fuel-tanks-tugboat-in-ukrainian-ports-of-odessa-nikolaev-1124527744.html
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russia, ukraine, odessa, armed forces, attacks, supplies
russia, ukraine, odessa, armed forces, attacks, supplies
Russia Continues Night Attacks on Ukraine Transport Infrastructure Used by Army - Military
The Russian armed forces continued at night to strike at the transport infrastructure of Ukraine, used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"During the night, the Russian troops continued attacks on the transport infrastructure of Ukraine, involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
Three dry cargo ships carrying military supplies for the armed forces of Ukraine were hit in the Black Sea, and a cargo ship delivering goods for Ukrainian troops was hit in the port of Nikolaev, the ministry added.
The Russian armed forces also hit fuel tankers intended for the Ukrainian armed forces’ needs in the port of Odessa.
"Using high-precision air-launched weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles the Russian military hit fuel storage tanks in the port of Odessa intended for the Ukrainian armed forces supplies," the ministry pointed out.