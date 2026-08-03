https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russian-foreign-ministry-on-ukrainian-attack-on-arkhipo-osipovka-nato-sponsors-terrorism-1124532931.html

Russian Foreign Ministry on Ukrainian Attack on Gelendzhik: NATO Sponsors Terrorism

Russian Foreign Ministry on Ukrainian Attack on Gelendzhik: NATO Sponsors Terrorism

Sputnik International

NATO countries are sponsors of terrorism by supporting Ukraine and its attack on Russia's Arkhipo-Osipovka village, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

2026-08-03T12:48+0000

2026-08-03T12:48+0000

2026-08-03T13:06+0000

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"A terrorist gang is operating in the center of Europe, occupying the state apparatus of Ukraine... NATO countries are sponsors of terrorism," Zakharova said. Not so long ago, NATO and the EU declared zero tolerance towards terrorism, the diplomat recalled. Earlier in the day, Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said the death toll from the crash of UAV debris in Russia's Gelendzhik has increased to six, including three children.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/death-toll-from-fall-of-uav-debris-in-russias-gelendzhik-increases-to-6---governor-1124532608.html

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