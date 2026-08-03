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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russian-foreign-ministry-on-ukrainian-attack-on-arkhipo-osipovka-nato-sponsors-terrorism-1124532931.html
Russian Foreign Ministry on Ukrainian Attack on Gelendzhik: NATO Sponsors Terrorism
Russian Foreign Ministry on Ukrainian Attack on Gelendzhik: NATO Sponsors Terrorism
Sputnik International
NATO countries are sponsors of terrorism by supporting Ukraine and its attack on Russia's Arkhipo-Osipovka village, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
2026-08-03T12:48+0000
2026-08-03T13:06+0000
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"A terrorist gang is operating in the center of Europe, occupying the state apparatus of Ukraine... NATO countries are sponsors of terrorism," Zakharova said. Not so long ago, NATO and the EU declared zero tolerance towards terrorism, the diplomat recalled. Earlier in the day, Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said the death toll from the crash of UAV debris in Russia's Gelendzhik has increased to six, including three children.
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Russian Foreign Ministry on Ukrainian Attack on Gelendzhik: NATO Sponsors Terrorism

12:48 GMT 03.08.2026 (Updated: 13:06 GMT 03.08.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO countries are sponsors of terrorism by supporting Ukraine and its attack on Russia's Arkhipo-Osipovka village, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"A terrorist gang is operating in the center of Europe, occupying the state apparatus of Ukraine... NATO countries are sponsors of terrorism," Zakharova said.
Not so long ago, NATO and the EU declared zero tolerance towards terrorism, the diplomat recalled.
"Now they themselves have become part of international terrorist activities," Zakharova said.
Earlier in the day, Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said the death toll from the crash of UAV debris in Russia's Gelendzhik has increased to six, including three children.
Ambulance car in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2026
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