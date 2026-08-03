https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/death-toll-from-fall-of-uav-debris-in-russias-gelendzhik-increases-to-6---governor-1124532608.html
Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills 6, Injures 40 in Russia’s Gelendzhik
Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills 6, Injures 40 in Russia’s Gelendzhik
Sputnik International
The death toll from the crash of UAV debris in Russia's Gelendzhik has increased to six, including three children, Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Monday.
2026-08-03T11:58+0000
2026-08-03T11:58+0000
2026-08-03T12:57+0000
russia
gelendzhik
russia
krasnodar territory
drone
drone strike
drone attack
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119078764_0:213:2886:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_3a4a303a9e8647a372e82d65cae9e896.jpg
"Unfortunately, the death toll in the village of Arkhipo-Osipovka has increased to six people, three of them children. At this very difficult moment, I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends," Kondratyev said on MAX.Seventeen people injured in the drone attack in Gelendzhik have been hospitalized. Among them, four are in serious condition.The total number of injured has now reached 40.In June, a Ukrainian drone struck a bus carrying a Belarusian children’s football team in Russia’s Bryansk Region, killing a woman accompanying the team and injuring eight people, including six children. In May, a drone attack on a dormitory in Starobelsk, in the Lugansk People’s Republic, killed 21 people and injured more than 40. A missile also struck a residential area of the city.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/russian-air-defenses-down-1158-drones-6-guided-bombs-and-himars-missile-in-24-hours--mod-1124529014.html
gelendzhik
russia
krasnodar territory
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119078764_78:0:2809:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9033dbbebe2eb69fb40142117e033d4a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gelendzhik, russia, krasnodar territory, drone, drone strike, drone attack, ukraine
gelendzhik, russia, krasnodar territory, drone, drone strike, drone attack, ukraine
Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills 6, Injures 40 in Russia’s Gelendzhik
11:58 GMT 03.08.2026 (Updated: 12:57 GMT 03.08.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the crash of UAV debris in Russia's Gelendzhik has increased to six, including three children, Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Monday.
"Unfortunately, the death toll in the village of Arkhipo-Osipovka has increased to six people, three of them children. At this very difficult moment, I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends," Kondratyev said on MAX.
Seventeen people injured in the drone attack
in Gelendzhik have been hospitalized. Among them, four are in serious condition.
The total number of injured has now reached 40.
In June, a Ukrainian drone struck a bus carrying a Belarusian children’s football team in Russia’s Bryansk Region, killing a woman accompanying the team and injuring eight people, including six children.
In May, a drone attack on a dormitory in Starobelsk, in the Lugansk People’s Republic, killed 21 people and injured more than 40. A missile also struck a residential area of the city.