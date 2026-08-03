https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/death-toll-from-fall-of-uav-debris-in-russias-gelendzhik-increases-to-6---governor-1124532608.html

Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills 6, Injures 40 in Russia’s Gelendzhik

Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills 6, Injures 40 in Russia’s Gelendzhik

Sputnik International

The death toll from the crash of UAV debris in Russia's Gelendzhik has increased to six, including three children, Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Monday.

2026-08-03T11:58+0000

2026-08-03T11:58+0000

2026-08-03T12:57+0000

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gelendzhik

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krasnodar territory

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"Unfortunately, the death toll in the village of Arkhipo-Osipovka has increased to six people, three of them children. At this very difficult moment, I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends," Kondratyev said on MAX.Seventeen people injured in the drone attack in Gelendzhik have been hospitalized. Among them, four are in serious condition.The total number of injured has now reached 40.In June, a Ukrainian drone struck a bus carrying a Belarusian children’s football team in Russia’s Bryansk Region, killing a woman accompanying the team and injuring eight people, including six children. In May, a drone attack on a dormitory in Starobelsk, in the Lugansk People’s Republic, killed 21 people and injured more than 40. A missile also struck a residential area of the city.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/russian-air-defenses-down-1158-drones-6-guided-bombs-and-himars-missile-in-24-hours--mod-1124529014.html

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gelendzhik, russia, krasnodar territory, drone, drone strike, drone attack, ukraine