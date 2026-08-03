https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russias-northern-fleet-holds-large-scale-exercise-in-barents-sea-1124531408.html

Russia’s Northern Fleet Holds Large-Scale Exercise in Barents Sea

Russia’s Northern Fleet Holds Large-Scale Exercise in Barents Sea

Sputnik International

Ships of Russia’s Northern Fleet and crews operating Bastion coastal missile systems rehearsed the destruction of a simulated enemy naval group in the Barents Sea, the fleet’s press service said on Monday.

2026-08-03T06:58+0000

2026-08-03T06:58+0000

2026-08-03T07:06+0000

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Air reconnaissance detected a simulated enemy naval group at a distance of over 300 kilometers and relayed coordinates to the command post.Strikes were carried out by:All targets were destroyed, the Defense Ministry confirmed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/russia-to-showcase-its-next-gen-naval-arsenal-at-fleet-2026-1124284068.html

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