https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russias-northern-fleet-holds-large-scale-exercise-in-barents-sea-1124531408.html
Russia’s Northern Fleet Holds Large-Scale Exercise in Barents Sea
Russia’s Northern Fleet Holds Large-Scale Exercise in Barents Sea
Sputnik International
Ships of Russia’s Northern Fleet and crews operating Bastion coastal missile systems rehearsed the destruction of a simulated enemy naval group in the Barents Sea, the fleet’s press service said on Monday.
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Air reconnaissance detected a simulated enemy naval group at a distance of over 300 kilometers and relayed coordinates to the command post.Strikes were carried out by:All targets were destroyed, the Defense Ministry confirmed.
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Russia’s Northern Fleet holds large-scale exercise in Barents Sea
Sputnik International
Russia’s Northern Fleet holds large-scale exercise in Barents Sea
2026-08-03T06:58+0000
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russia, barents sea, orel, defense ministry, vulkan, oniks, granit, drills, military drills, naval drills
Russia’s Northern Fleet Holds Large-Scale Exercise in Barents Sea
06:58 GMT 03.08.2026 (Updated: 07:06 GMT 03.08.2026)
Ships of Russia’s Northern Fleet and crews operating Bastion coastal missile systems rehearsed the destruction of a simulated enemy naval group in the Barents Sea, the fleet’s press service said on Monday.
Air reconnaissance detected a simulated enemy naval group at a distance of over 300 kilometers and relayed coordinates to the command post.
Strikes were carried out by:
Frigate Admiral Golovko – Kalibr cruise missile
Missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov – Vulkan cruise missile
Nuclear-powered submarine Orel – three Granit cruise missiles
All targets were destroyed, the Defense Ministry confirmed.