https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/ukraines-beach-drone-attack-is-pure-terrorism-linked-to-defeats-at-the-front-1124534587.html
Ukraine’s Beach Drone Attack Is ‘Pure Terrorism’ Linked to Defeats at the Front
Ukraine’s Beach Drone Attack Is ‘Pure Terrorism’ Linked to Defeats at the Front
Sputnik International
“The more defeats they suffer at the front, the more such terrorist attacks will be attempted against civilians,” military expert Alexei Borzenko told Sputnik, commenting on the Ukrainian drone attack in the southern Russian resort town of Gelendzhik, which killed 7, including 3 children, and injured 40 others.
2026-08-03T16:59+0000
2026-08-03T16:59+0000
2026-08-03T16:59+0000
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Beaches are places where large numbers of people gather. “They’re defenseless. They have nowhere to run. That’s why this location specifically was targeted.”“Targeting civilians is the ultimate abomination. It’s the same thing as targeting hospitals and ambulances, which the Ukrainian military has been fond of doing, using small drones.”“This is the tactic of terrorists, not an army.” Because “they can’t win at the front, and every day one or two settlements come under our control…they are trying to compensate for their failures with terror.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/russian-foreign-ministry-calls-ukraines-attack-on-ships-at-cpc-marine-terminal-terrorist-1124519822.html
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ukraine, gelendzhik, russia, terrorism
ukraine, gelendzhik, russia, terrorism
Ukraine’s Beach Drone Attack Is ‘Pure Terrorism’ Linked to Defeats at the Front
“The more defeats they suffer at the front, the more such terrorist attacks will be attempted against civilians,” military expert Alexei Borzenko told Sputnik, commenting on the Ukrainian drone attack in the southern Russian resort town of Gelendzhik, which killed 7, including 3 children, and injured 40 others.
Beaches are places where large numbers of people gather. “They’re defenseless. They have nowhere to run. That’s why this location specifically was targeted.”
“It isn’t the first time we’ve seen Ukraine attack civilian targets – bus stops, train stations, beaches – places where people gather, where there are no military installations. These targets are chosen to try to instill fear in the population. But they’ll achieve nothing, only embittering the population against themselves.”
“Targeting civilians is the ultimate abomination. It’s the same thing as targeting hospitals and ambulances, which the Ukrainian military has been fond of doing, using small drones.”
“This is the tactic of terrorists, not an army.” Because “they can’t win at the front, and every day one or two settlements come under our control…they are trying to compensate for their failures with terror.”