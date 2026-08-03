https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/ukraines-beach-drone-attack-is-pure-terrorism-linked-to-defeats-at-the-front-1124534587.html

Ukraine’s Beach Drone Attack Is ‘Pure Terrorism’ Linked to Defeats at the Front

Ukraine’s Beach Drone Attack Is ‘Pure Terrorism’ Linked to Defeats at the Front

Sputnik International

“The more defeats they suffer at the front, the more such terrorist attacks will be attempted against civilians,” military expert Alexei Borzenko told Sputnik, commenting on the Ukrainian drone attack in the southern Russian resort town of Gelendzhik, which killed 7, including 3 children, and injured 40 others.

2026-08-03T16:59+0000

2026-08-03T16:59+0000

2026-08-03T16:59+0000

analysis

ukraine

gelendzhik

russia

terrorism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/03/1124534428_0:239:2793:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_fa93ae6d0326097c88dbe676ac33ef85.jpg

Beaches are places where large numbers of people gather. “They’re defenseless. They have nowhere to run. That’s why this location specifically was targeted.”“Targeting civilians is the ultimate abomination. It’s the same thing as targeting hospitals and ambulances, which the Ukrainian military has been fond of doing, using small drones.”“This is the tactic of terrorists, not an army.” Because “they can’t win at the front, and every day one or two settlements come under our control…they are trying to compensate for their failures with terror.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/russian-foreign-ministry-calls-ukraines-attack-on-ships-at-cpc-marine-terminal-terrorist-1124519822.html

ukraine

gelendzhik

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, gelendzhik, russia, terrorism