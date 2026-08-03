https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/ukraines-patriot-shortage-is-only-one-of-the-reasons-its-skies-have-turned-into-swiss-cheese-1124532774.html

Ukraine’s Patriot Shortage Is Only One of the Reasons Its Skies Have Turned Into Swiss Cheese

Ukraine’s Patriot Shortage Is Only One of the Reasons Its Skies Have Turned Into Swiss Cheese

Sputnik International

“The Patriot shortage is a critical threat, but the problem isn’t just about interceptors,” Bureau of Military-Political Analysis director Alexander Mikhailov told Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky’s admission that Ukraine has run out of interceptors.

2026-08-03T15:26+0000

2026-08-03T15:26+0000

2026-08-03T15:26+0000

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russia

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“At this rate, the Ukrainian military won’t last long. Every missile attack will deplete their reserves, and there will be no way to replenish them.” Russian aviation and the missile forces “will gain complete air superiority, and that will be the end.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/us-arms-deliveries-to-ukraine-down-almost-80-from-bidens-term-1124530797.html

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military & intelligence, volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, ukraine, russia, radio-technical troops, nato, patriot, nasams, tunguska