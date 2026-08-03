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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/ukraines-patriot-shortage-is-only-one-of-the-reasons-its-skies-have-turned-into-swiss-cheese-1124532774.html
Ukraine’s Patriot Shortage Is Only One of the Reasons Its Skies Have Turned Into Swiss Cheese
Ukraine’s Patriot Shortage Is Only One of the Reasons Its Skies Have Turned Into Swiss Cheese
Sputnik International
“The Patriot shortage is a critical threat, but the problem isn’t just about interceptors,” Bureau of Military-Political Analysis director Alexander Mikhailov told Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky’s admission that Ukraine has run out of interceptors.
2026-08-03T15:26+0000
2026-08-03T15:26+0000
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“At this rate, the Ukrainian military won’t last long. Every missile attack will deplete their reserves, and there will be no way to replenish them.” Russian aviation and the missile forces “will gain complete air superiority, and that will be the end.”
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Ukraine’s Patriot Shortage Is Only One of the Reasons Its Skies Have Turned Into Swiss Cheese

15:26 GMT 03.08.2026
© Photo : Public domain/94th Airlift Wing and MEADS International, Inc.A Patriot PAC-3 launcher. File photo.
A Patriot PAC-3 launcher. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2026
© Photo : Public domain/94th Airlift Wing and MEADS International, Inc.
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“The Patriot shortage is a critical threat, but the problem isn’t just about interceptors,” Bureau of Military-Political Analysis director Alexander Mikhailov told Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky’s admission that Ukraine has run out of interceptors.
“Air defense isn’t just about missiles or SAM systems; it’s about highly educated people, anti-aircraft gunnery officers who’ve spent years studying at military academies, and specialists from the Radio-Technical Troops. All this must work together. How many SAM crews have been hit? Thousands. Where will they get new ones?”
In the case of Patriots, it’s not just about interceptor shortages, but the loss of command posts, radars and launchers themselves – all of them vulnerable to Russian Kinzhal, Zircon and even Iskander missiles. Patriots are big, bulky complexes consisting of a dozen vehicles spread across several hectares and visible from great distances, making them big, bright-red targets
Ukraine’s air defense is now hopelessly hooked on NATO systems – Patriots (long-range), NASAMS (mid-range), IRIS-T (short-range). Indigenous systems consisted of 80s-vintage Soviet Buk, Tunguska and S-300s, whose upgrade became impossible after the 2014 coup
Zelensky’s aspirations for a Patriot production license is just “one big sham,” with Ukraine at war and in no position technologically or industrially to build them, and Trump even saying the US hasn’t actually agreed to grant Kiev the licenses
In a situation where a single Patriot interceptor is forced to face off against 27 Russian missiles, “Ukraine’s air defenses are practically incapable of repelling massed Russian strikes”
“Therefore, the shortage of Patriot missiles really is a central threat, but it is exacerbated by a shortage of the systems themselves, a shortage of specialists, and the overall depletion of Ukraine’s air defenses. Zelensky will continue to beg, but the West is no longer willing to part with its last remaining supplies.”
“At this rate, the Ukrainian military won’t last long. Every missile attack will deplete their reserves, and there will be no way to replenish them.” Russian aviation and the missile forces “will gain complete air superiority, and that will be the end.”
A member of the US military inspects ammunition as workers unload artillery from a ship at Beirut's port in Lebanon on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2026
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