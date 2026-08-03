https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/us-arms-deliveries-to-ukraine-down-almost-80-from-bidens-term-1124530797.html
US Arms Deliveries to Ukraine Down Almost 80% From Biden-Era Levels — Report
US Arms Deliveries to Ukraine Down Almost 80% From Biden-Era Levels — Report
Sputnik International
US arms deliveries to Ukraine at the beginning of 2026 fell by almost 80% compared to Joe Biden's presidency, Sputnik calculated based on a report to the US Congress.
2026-08-03T04:28+0000
2026-08-03T04:28+0000
2026-08-03T04:30+0000
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From March 2022 to December 2024, the US sent approximately $43.4 billion in arms to Ukraine. This amount included $32.25 billion in weapons directly from the Pentagon's stockpile and another $11.15 billion in payments to defense companies under the USAI program. Thus, over 34 months, the average monthly value of deliveries under Biden was approximately $1.28 billion. Under the second Trump administration, new deliveries from the Pentagon's stockpile ceased. The last such package was announced on January 9, 2025, and since then, deliveries have been made exclusively under previously signed long-term USAI contracts. In the first quarter of 2026, contractors were paid $797 million — approximately $266 million per month. Thus, the average monthly figure was almost 80% lower than the period from March 2022 to December 2024. Russia has repeatedly warned that these weapons deliveries only prolong the conflict.
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us, joe biden, donald trump, ukraine, pentagon, arms supplies, proxy war, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict
us, joe biden, donald trump, ukraine, pentagon, arms supplies, proxy war, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict
US Arms Deliveries to Ukraine Down Almost 80% From Biden-Era Levels — Report
04:28 GMT 03.08.2026 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 03.08.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US arms deliveries to Ukraine at the beginning of 2026 fell by almost 80% compared to Joe Biden's presidency, Sputnik calculated based on a report to the US Congress.
From March 2022 to December 2024, the US sent approximately $43.4 billion in arms to Ukraine. This amount included $32.25 billion in weapons directly from the Pentagon's stockpile and another $11.15 billion in payments to defense companies under the USAI program.
Thus, over 34 months, the average monthly value of deliveries under Biden was approximately $1.28 billion.
Under the second Trump administration, new deliveries from the Pentagon's stockpile ceased. The last such package was announced on January 9, 2025, and since then, deliveries have been made exclusively under previously signed long-term USAI contracts.
In the first quarter of 2026, contractors were paid $797 million — approximately $266 million per month. Thus, the average monthly figure was almost 80% lower than the period from March 2022 to December 2024.
Russia has repeatedly warned that these weapons deliveries only prolong the conflict.
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT