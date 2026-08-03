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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/us-arms-deliveries-to-ukraine-down-almost-80-from-bidens-term-1124530797.html
US Arms Deliveries to Ukraine Down Almost 80% From Biden-Era Levels — Report
US Arms Deliveries to Ukraine Down Almost 80% From Biden-Era Levels — Report
Sputnik International
US arms deliveries to Ukraine at the beginning of 2026 fell by almost 80% compared to Joe Biden's presidency, Sputnik calculated based on a report to the US Congress.
2026-08-03T04:28+0000
2026-08-03T04:30+0000
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From March 2022 to December 2024, the US sent approximately $43.4 billion in arms to Ukraine. This amount included $32.25 billion in weapons directly from the Pentagon's stockpile and another $11.15 billion in payments to defense companies under the USAI program. Thus, over 34 months, the average monthly value of deliveries under Biden was approximately $1.28 billion. Under the second Trump administration, new deliveries from the Pentagon's stockpile ceased. The last such package was announced on January 9, 2025, and since then, deliveries have been made exclusively under previously signed long-term USAI contracts. In the first quarter of 2026, contractors were paid $797 million — approximately $266 million per month. Thus, the average monthly figure was almost 80% lower than the period from March 2022 to December 2024. Russia has repeatedly warned that these weapons deliveries only prolong the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
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US Arms Deliveries to Ukraine Down Almost 80% From Biden-Era Levels — Report

04:28 GMT 03.08.2026 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 03.08.2026)
© AP Photo / Bilal HusseinA member of the US military inspects ammunition as workers unload artillery from a ship at Beirut's port in Lebanon on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015
A member of the US military inspects ammunition as workers unload artillery from a ship at Beirut's port in Lebanon on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2026
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US arms deliveries to Ukraine at the beginning of 2026 fell by almost 80% compared to Joe Biden's presidency, Sputnik calculated based on a report to the US Congress.
From March 2022 to December 2024, the US sent approximately $43.4 billion in arms to Ukraine. This amount included $32.25 billion in weapons directly from the Pentagon's stockpile and another $11.15 billion in payments to defense companies under the USAI program.
Thus, over 34 months, the average monthly value of deliveries under Biden was approximately $1.28 billion.
Under the second Trump administration, new deliveries from the Pentagon's stockpile ceased. The last such package was announced on January 9, 2025, and since then, deliveries have been made exclusively under previously signed long-term USAI contracts.
In the first quarter of 2026, contractors were paid $797 million — approximately $266 million per month. Thus, the average monthly figure was almost 80% lower than the period from March 2022 to December 2024.
Russia has repeatedly warned that these weapons deliveries only prolong the conflict.
Participants of the rallies in support of Ukraine's European integration in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
Origins of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Origins of Special Military Operation: History of Ukraine Conflict
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT
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