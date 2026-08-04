https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/four-eu-countries-refuse-to-sign-letter-criticizing-spain-over-ceuta-crisis--reports-1124536765.html

Four EU Countries Refuse to Sign Letter Criticizing Spain Over Ceuta Crisis – Reports

Four EU Countries Refuse to Sign Letter Criticizing Spain Over Ceuta Crisis – Reports

Sputnik International

Ireland, France, Portugal and Luxembourg did not sign a letter criticizing Spain over the influx of tens of thousands of illegal migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on the northern coast of Africa, the Politico news outlet reported on Tuesday.

2026-08-04T07:17+0000

2026-08-04T07:17+0000

2026-08-04T07:17+0000

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european union (eu)

europe

ursula von der leyen

pedro sanchez

spain

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Leaders of 22 EU countries sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling on Madrid to step up controls at the European Union's external border and demanding a pan-European mechanism to counter regularization schemes for illegal migrants, similar to the one implemented by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. An unnamed diplomat told the outlet that one of the countries had objected to the letter because it did not demonstrate solidarity with Spain.

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european union (eu), europe, ursula von der leyen, pedro sanchez, spain