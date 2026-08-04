International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/four-eu-countries-refuse-to-sign-letter-criticizing-spain-over-ceuta-crisis--reports-1124536765.html
Four EU Countries Refuse to Sign Letter Criticizing Spain Over Ceuta Crisis – Reports
Four EU Countries Refuse to Sign Letter Criticizing Spain Over Ceuta Crisis – Reports
Sputnik International
Ireland, France, Portugal and Luxembourg did not sign a letter criticizing Spain over the influx of tens of thousands of illegal migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on the northern coast of Africa, the Politico news outlet reported on Tuesday.
2026-08-04T07:17+0000
2026-08-04T07:17+0000
world
european union (eu)
europe
ursula von der leyen
pedro sanchez
spain
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/02/1124529191_0:171:3031:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_290b8aef795202aaf7a98e3a2af9fa2a.jpg
Leaders of 22 EU countries sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling on Madrid to step up controls at the European Union's external border and demanding a pan-European mechanism to counter regularization schemes for illegal migrants, similar to the one implemented by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. An unnamed diplomat told the outlet that one of the countries had objected to the letter because it did not demonstrate solidarity with Spain.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/spain-hunts-for-possible-islamist-radicals-after-mass-breach-into-ceuta-1124531874.html
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/02/1124529191_151:0:2882:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3be5706f60ebf5b9f0a818fabd9cf563.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
european union (eu), europe, ursula von der leyen, pedro sanchez, spain
european union (eu), europe, ursula von der leyen, pedro sanchez, spain

Four EU Countries Refuse to Sign Letter Criticizing Spain Over Ceuta Crisis – Reports

07:17 GMT 04.08.2026
© AP Photo / Antonio SempereGuardia Civil officers recover the body of a migrant from the water in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
Guardia Civil officers recover the body of a migrant from the water in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2026
© AP Photo / Antonio Sempere
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ireland, France, Portugal and Luxembourg did not sign a letter criticizing Spain over the influx of tens of thousands of illegal migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on the northern coast of Africa, the Politico news outlet reported on Tuesday.
Leaders of 22 EU countries sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling on Madrid to step up controls at the European Union's external border and demanding a pan-European mechanism to counter regularization schemes for illegal migrants, similar to the one implemented by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
An unnamed diplomat told the outlet that one of the countries had objected to the letter because it did not demonstrate solidarity with Spain.

In late July, the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta experienced a massive influx of migrants from neighboring Morocco. Spain deployed additional police, the Civil Guard and troops to the area in an effort to deter illegal crossings. Ceuta's mayor-president, Juan Jesus Vivas, said about 60,000 people had entered Ceuta in a single day.

Migrants spend the night on the streets after crossing from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2026
World
Spain Hunts for Radicals After Ceuta Migrant Surge
Yesterday, 08:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала