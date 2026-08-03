https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/spain-hunts-for-possible-islamist-radicals-after-mass-breach-into-ceuta-1124531874.html

Spain Hunts for Radicals After Ceuta Migrant Surge

Spain Hunts for Radicals After Ceuta Migrant Surge

Sputnik International

Spanish intelligence services have been mobilized to identify radicals who may have entered the autonomous city of Ceuta in North Africa along with the wave of illegal migrants, Spanish media reported, citing sources in the Interior Ministry.

2026-08-03T08:46+0000

2026-08-03T08:46+0000

2026-08-03T09:46+0000

world

ceuta

spain

north africa

interior ministry

morocco

migrant crisis

migrant

migrant boat

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1f/1124521311_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a99f648a06a87cba31461613e511fcb9.jpg

Fnideq, a Moroccan city also known as Castillejos, lies just seven kilometers from Ceuta and has historically been regarded as one of the Maghreb’s hotbeds of Islamist terrorism.Around 60,000 people entered the city in a single day, compared with a local population of roughly 85,000, Ceuta’s mayor-president said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/military-takes-key-sites-in-spains-ceuta-under-guard-amid-migrant-crisis-1124527360.html

ceuta

spain

north africa

morocco

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ceuta, spain, north africa, interior ministry, morocco, migrant crisis, migrant, migrant boat, europe