International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/spain-hunts-for-possible-islamist-radicals-after-mass-breach-into-ceuta-1124531874.html
Spain Hunts for Radicals After Ceuta Migrant Surge
Spain Hunts for Radicals After Ceuta Migrant Surge
Sputnik International
Spanish intelligence services have been mobilized to identify radicals who may have entered the autonomous city of Ceuta in North Africa along with the wave of illegal migrants, Spanish media reported, citing sources in the Interior Ministry.
2026-08-03T08:46+0000
2026-08-03T09:46+0000
world
ceuta
spain
north africa
interior ministry
morocco
migrant crisis
migrant
migrant boat
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1f/1124521311_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a99f648a06a87cba31461613e511fcb9.jpg
Fnideq, a Moroccan city also known as Castillejos, lies just seven kilometers from Ceuta and has historically been regarded as one of the Maghreb’s hotbeds of Islamist terrorism.Around 60,000 people entered the city in a single day, compared with a local population of roughly 85,000, Ceuta’s mayor-president said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/military-takes-key-sites-in-spains-ceuta-under-guard-amid-migrant-crisis-1124527360.html
ceuta
spain
north africa
morocco
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1f/1124521311_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acf092378d947ae47127007910c02044.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ceuta, spain, north africa, interior ministry, morocco, migrant crisis, migrant, migrant boat, europe
ceuta, spain, north africa, interior ministry, morocco, migrant crisis, migrant, migrant boat, europe

Spain Hunts for Radicals After Ceuta Migrant Surge

08:46 GMT 03.08.2026 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 03.08.2026)
© AP Photo / Antonio SempereMigrants spend the night on the streets after crossing from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026
Migrants spend the night on the streets after crossing from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2026
© AP Photo / Antonio Sempere
Subscribe
Spanish intelligence services are investigating whether extremists entered Ceuta among the tens of thousands of migrants who crossed from Morocco, Spanish media reported, citing Interior Ministry sources.
Fnideq, a Moroccan city also known as Castillejos, lies just seven kilometers from Ceuta and has historically been regarded as one of the Maghreb’s hotbeds of Islamist terrorism.
Around 60,000 people entered the city in a single day, compared with a local population of roughly 85,000, Ceuta’s mayor-president said.
Military Takes Key Sites in Spain's Ceuta Under Guard Amid Migrant Crisis - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2026
World
Military Takes Key Sites in Spain's Ceuta Under Guard Amid Migrant Crisis
1 August, 14:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала