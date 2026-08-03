https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/spain-hunts-for-possible-islamist-radicals-after-mass-breach-into-ceuta-1124531874.html
Spain Hunts for Radicals After Ceuta Migrant Surge
Spain Hunts for Radicals After Ceuta Migrant Surge
Sputnik International
Spanish intelligence services have been mobilized to identify radicals who may have entered the autonomous city of Ceuta in North Africa along with the wave of illegal migrants, Spanish media reported, citing sources in the Interior Ministry.
2026-08-03T08:46+0000
2026-08-03T08:46+0000
2026-08-03T09:46+0000
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Fnideq, a Moroccan city also known as Castillejos, lies just seven kilometers from Ceuta and has historically been regarded as one of the Maghreb’s hotbeds of Islamist terrorism.Around 60,000 people entered the city in a single day, compared with a local population of roughly 85,000, Ceuta’s mayor-president said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/military-takes-key-sites-in-spains-ceuta-under-guard-amid-migrant-crisis-1124527360.html
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Spain Hunts for Radicals After Ceuta Migrant Surge
08:46 GMT 03.08.2026 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 03.08.2026)
Spanish intelligence services are investigating whether extremists entered Ceuta among the tens of thousands of migrants who crossed from Morocco, Spanish media reported, citing Interior Ministry sources.
Fnideq, a Moroccan city also known as Castillejos, lies just seven kilometers from Ceuta
and has historically been regarded as one of the Maghreb’s hotbeds of Islamist terrorism.
Around 60,000 people entered the city in a single day, compared with a local population of roughly 85,000, Ceuta’s mayor-president said.