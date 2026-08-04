https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/hezbollah-threatens-to-take-action-against-supporters-of-dialogue-with-israel-1124537700.html

Hezbollah Threatens to Take Action Against Supporters of Dialogue With Israel

Hezbollah Threatens to Take Action Against Supporters of Dialogue With Israel

Sputnik International

Lebanese movement Hezbollah will oppose those who join the Israeli project and take steps against the Shiite resistance, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said on Tuesday.

2026-08-04T13:50+0000

2026-08-04T13:50+0000

2026-08-04T13:50+0000

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"We will stand up to those who join the Israeli project and carry out its actions against the resistance, its people, and our country, just as we stand up to the enemy," Qassem said in a video address. The leader of the Shiite resistance called on Lebanon’s political leadership to stop making uncompensated concessions in negotiations with Israel, to begin a dialogue with the movement, to work toward restoring internal unity, and to prioritize national sovereignty. Qassem emphasized that the movement supports the deployment of the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River, accompanied by the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory. The leader of the Shiite resistance stressed that stability throughout Lebanon is impossible as long as the southern regions of the country continue to be subjected to attacks and destruction. A new round of Lebanese-Israeli talks is scheduled to take place in Rome on August 4-6. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has repeatedly stated that negotiations with Tel Aviv are the only way to end the conflict. However, he said that Beirut does not intend to make concessions that would undermine its sovereignty and territorial integrity and considers the full withdrawal of Israeli forces a priority.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/lebanese-president-outlines-conditions-for-hezbollah-disarmament-1124477167.html

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