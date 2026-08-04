https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/iran-develops-indigenous-ai-vulnerability-testing-platform-with-persian-mythology-twist-1124538536.html
Iran Develops Indigenous AI Vulnerability Testing Platform With Persian Mythology Twist
Iran Develops Indigenous AI Vulnerability Testing Platform With Persian Mythology Twist
Sputnik International
The "Haftkhan" platform, named after the legendary seven trials of Rostam - a heroic figure in Persian epic poetry who overcame seven deadly challenges - trains users to spot vulnerabilities in large language models.
2026-08-04T18:58+0000
2026-08-04T18:58+0000
2026-08-04T18:58+0000
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As Iran develops more homegrown AI models, platforms like Haftkhan help ensure they are not easily exploited by adversaries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/iranian-engineers-build-ai-system-that-boosts-oil-recovery-by-59-1124509933.html
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Iran Develops Indigenous AI Vulnerability Testing Platform With Persian Mythology Twist
The "Haftkhan" platform, named after the legendary seven trials of Rostam - a heroic figure in Persian epic poetry who overcame seven deadly challenges - trains users to spot vulnerabilities in large language models.
The platform covers seven attack types - from command injection and hallucination to malicious content generation and data leaks
Unlike dry Western tools, Haftkhan uses storytelling and gamification to make AI security training interactive
It is designed for both individual enthusiasts and organizations needing to assess their AI models
As Iran develops more homegrown AI models, platforms like Haftkhan help ensure they are not easily exploited by adversaries.