https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/iran-develops-indigenous-ai-vulnerability-testing-platform-with-persian-mythology-twist-1124538536.html

Iran Develops Indigenous AI Vulnerability Testing Platform With Persian Mythology Twist

Iran Develops Indigenous AI Vulnerability Testing Platform With Persian Mythology Twist

Sputnik International

The "Haftkhan" platform, named after the legendary seven trials of Rostam - a heroic figure in Persian epic poetry who overcame seven deadly challenges - trains users to spot vulnerabilities in large language models.

2026-08-04T18:58+0000

2026-08-04T18:58+0000

2026-08-04T18:58+0000

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As Iran develops more homegrown AI models, platforms like Haftkhan help ensure they are not easily exploited by adversaries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/iranian-engineers-build-ai-system-that-boosts-oil-recovery-by-59-1124509933.html

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