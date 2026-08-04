https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/iran-pauses-retaliation-after-ukraine-claims-vessel-attack-was-mistake--supreme-leaders-adviser-1124535310.html

Iran Pauses Retaliation After Ukraine Claims Vessel Attack Was Mistake — Supreme Leader’s Adviser

Iran Pauses Retaliation After Ukraine Claims Vessel Attack Was Mistake — Supreme Leader’s Adviser

Sputnik International

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said Iran had prepared to strike three locations in Ukraine after the... 04.08.2026, Sputnik International

2026-08-04T04:36+0000

2026-08-04T04:36+0000

2026-08-04T04:36+0000

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“We had prepared to strike three locations in Ukraine,” Rezaei said, adding that Iran is reviewing Ukraine’s claim because Iran does not seek to expand the war.He stressed that Ukraine must still face consequences for the attack.The remarks come after Ukraine attacked an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, killing one sailor and wounding another person.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/iran-condemns-ukrainian-attack-on-its-commercial-vessel-in-the-caspian-sea-warns-of-response-1124497004.html

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