https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/iran-pauses-retaliation-after-ukraine-claims-vessel-attack-was-mistake--supreme-leaders-adviser-1124535310.html
Iran Pauses Retaliation After Ukraine Claims Vessel Attack Was Mistake — Supreme Leader’s Adviser
Iran Pauses Retaliation After Ukraine Claims Vessel Attack Was Mistake — Supreme Leader’s Adviser
Sputnik International
Major General Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said Iran had prepared to strike three locations in Ukraine after the... 04.08.2026, Sputnik International
2026-08-04T04:36+0000
2026-08-04T04:36+0000
2026-08-04T04:36+0000
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“We had prepared to strike three locations in Ukraine,” Rezaei said, adding that Iran is reviewing Ukraine’s claim because Iran does not seek to expand the war.He stressed that Ukraine must still face consequences for the attack.The remarks come after Ukraine attacked an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, killing one sailor and wounding another person.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/iran-condemns-ukrainian-attack-on-its-commercial-vessel-in-the-caspian-sea-warns-of-response-1124497004.html
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Iran Pauses Retaliation After Ukraine Claims Vessel Attack Was Mistake — Supreme Leader’s Adviser
Major General Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said Iran had prepared to strike three locations in Ukraine after the attack on an Iranian commercial vessel, but suspended the response after Ukraine claimed the attack was a mistake, Fars News reported.
“We had prepared to strike three locations in Ukraine,” Rezaei said, adding that Iran is reviewing Ukraine’s claim because Iran does not seek to expand the war.
He stressed that Ukraine must still face consequences for the attack.
“They must, in any case, pay the equivalent of their attack,” Rezaei said.
The remarks come after Ukraine attacked an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, killing one sailor and wounding another person.