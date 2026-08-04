https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/iran-will-not-allow-second-corridor-in-strait-of-hormuz--supreme-leaders-adviser-1124535638.html

Iran Will Not Allow Second Corridor in Strait of Hormuz — Supreme Leader’s Adviser

Iran Will Not Allow Second Corridor in Strait of Hormuz — Supreme Leader’s Adviser

Sputnik International

Major General Mohsen Rezaei said Iran will “under no circumstances” allow a second corridor to be opened in the Strait of Hormuz, Fars News reported.

2026-08-04T04:47+0000

2026-08-04T04:47+0000

2026-08-04T04:47+0000

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“We will under no circumstances allow a second corridor to be opened in the Strait of Hormuz,” Major General Mohsen Rezaei said.Rezaei said many ships now heed Iran’s warnings and turn back, while vessels pushed by the Americans “suffer some damage and then turn back themselves.”Iran’s stance remains unchanged after months of US attacks: Hormuz will not be reopened on US terms.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/trump-says-us-will-destroy-bridge-or-power-plant-in-iran-for-each-attack-on-ship-in-hormuz-1124477364.html

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