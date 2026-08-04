https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/iran-will-not-allow-second-corridor-in-strait-of-hormuz--supreme-leaders-adviser-1124535638.html
Iran Will Not Allow Second Corridor in Strait of Hormuz — Supreme Leader’s Adviser
Iran Will Not Allow Second Corridor in Strait of Hormuz — Supreme Leader’s Adviser
Sputnik International
Major General Mohsen Rezaei said Iran will “under no circumstances” allow a second corridor to be opened in the Strait of Hormuz, Fars News reported.
2026-08-04T04:47+0000
2026-08-04T04:47+0000
2026-08-04T04:47+0000
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“We will under no circumstances allow a second corridor to be opened in the Strait of Hormuz,” Major General Mohsen Rezaei said.Rezaei said many ships now heed Iran’s warnings and turn back, while vessels pushed by the Americans “suffer some damage and then turn back themselves.”Iran’s stance remains unchanged after months of US attacks: Hormuz will not be reopened on US terms.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/trump-says-us-will-destroy-bridge-or-power-plant-in-iran-for-each-attack-on-ship-in-hormuz-1124477364.html
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middle east, guard mohsen rezaei, americans, strait of hormuz, us, iran, war, retaliation
Iran Will Not Allow Second Corridor in Strait of Hormuz — Supreme Leader’s Adviser
Major General Mohsen Rezaei said Iran will “under no circumstances” allow a second corridor to be opened in the Strait of Hormuz, Fars News reported.
“We will under no circumstances allow a second corridor to be opened in the Strait of Hormuz,” Major General Mohsen Rezaei said.
“Even if they bring a warship, we will strike that warship. If they bring military forces, we will strike them,” he added.
Rezaei said many ships now heed Iran’s warnings and turn back, while vessels pushed by the Americans “suffer some damage and then turn back themselves.”
Iran’s stance remains unchanged after months of US attacks: Hormuz will not be reopened on US terms.