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Iran Will Not Allow Second Corridor in Strait of Hormuz — Supreme Leader’s Adviser
Iran Will Not Allow Second Corridor in Strait of Hormuz — Supreme Leader’s Adviser
Sputnik International
Major General Mohsen Rezaei said Iran will “under no circumstances” allow a second corridor to be opened in the Strait of Hormuz, Fars News reported.
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“We will under no circumstances allow a second corridor to be opened in the Strait of Hormuz,” Major General Mohsen Rezaei said.Rezaei said many ships now heed Iran’s warnings and turn back, while vessels pushed by the Americans “suffer some damage and then turn back themselves.”Iran’s stance remains unchanged after months of US attacks: Hormuz will not be reopened on US terms.
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Iran Will Not Allow Second Corridor in Strait of Hormuz — Supreme Leader’s Adviser

04:47 GMT 04.08.2026
© AP PhotoIn this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2026
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Major General Mohsen Rezaei said Iran will “under no circumstances” allow a second corridor to be opened in the Strait of Hormuz, Fars News reported.
“We will under no circumstances allow a second corridor to be opened in the Strait of Hormuz,” Major General Mohsen Rezaei said.
“Even if they bring a warship, we will strike that warship. If they bring military forces, we will strike them,” he added.
Rezaei said many ships now heed Iran’s warnings and turn back, while vessels pushed by the Americans “suffer some damage and then turn back themselves.”

Iran’s stance remains unchanged after months of US attacks: Hormuz will not be reopened on US terms.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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22 July, 13:26 GMT
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