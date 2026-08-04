https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/moscow-food-products-and-technological-goods-will-be-presented-in-vietnam-1124534901.html

Moscow Food Products and Technological Goods Will Be Presented in Vietnam

Moscow Food Products and Technological Goods Will Be Presented in Vietnam

Sputnik International

Moscow industrialists will be presenting food and high-tech goods at an exhibition in Vietnam, said Maxim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry.

2026-08-04T06:30+0000

2026-08-04T06:30+0000

2026-08-04T06:30+0000

russia

vietnam

russia

moscow

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cooperation

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On August 5-8, a delegation of Moscow industrialists will hold talks in Ho Chi Minh City. Food industry players will present their products at the international exhibition Viet Food & Beverage, and developers from the medical and microelectronics industries will meet with potential Vietnamese customers.He added that in order to expand trade and economic cooperation and promote Moscow goods on the Vietnamese market, the city organizes the participation of enterprises in business meetings with potential partners, as well as the construction of a booth for the presentation of products at an international exhibition.As part of the mayor's program, the Mosprom Export, Industry, and Investment Support Center takes care of the logistics of exhibits for exhibitions and the organization of meetings with potential partners.Products of the food industry not only in Moscow but also throughout Russia will be presented at the “Made in Moscow” combined stand in Vietnam, such as those from the Mikoyan meat processing plant and the Dymov Sausage Production enterprise.Guests of the stand will also be able to get acquainted with the confectionery products of the Udarnitsa factory, chocolate coins, medals, and figurines of the Mint Universe company, and AgrobarPRO products."During the visit to Ho Chi Minh City, the Moscow delegation will hold business meetings with representatives of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City, the state agency VIETTRADE, operating under the leadership of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, as well as with the Association of Enterprises of Ho Chi Minh City and distributors of food and pharmaceuticals," said one member of the Moscow government, the head of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy Mr. Anatoly Garbuzov.He added that the purpose of the talks was to introduce Vietnamese colleagues to Moscow's high-tech solutions, its export and investment potential, infrastructure opportunities and to discuss the implementation of joint projects.Representatives of the capital's high-tech sector will take part in the business mission to Vietnam: PrimBiomed, a leading developer of solutions for the diagnosis of oncological diseases using the immunohistochemical method, Transtelematics, a manufacturer of on-board equipment for public transport, and the IT company Vishnlabs, which will present computer vision solutions, including video analytics for Safe City projects.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/moscow-firms-expand-cooperation-with-southeast-asia-1124428225.html

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vietnam, russia, moscow, goods, exhibition, cooperation