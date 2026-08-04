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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/putin-signs-law-legalizing-use-of-cryptocurrencies-in-russia-1124537376.html
Putin Signs Law Legalizing Use of Cryptocurrencies in Russia
Putin Signs Law Legalizing Use of Cryptocurrencies in Russia
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law establishing the legal basis for the legal circulation of cryptocurrencies in Russia, according to a document published on the legal acts portal on Tuesday.
2026-08-04T13:30+0000
2026-08-04T13:30+0000
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The document recognizes digital currency as property, introduces general requirements for its circulation, and empowers the Bank of Russia to allow, regulate, and supervise the organizers of its circulation. At the same time, Russians will have the opportunity to legally invest in cryptocurrency on licensed Russian platforms and use the services of brokers and management companies when conducting operations with it. The purpose of the introduced regulation is to create a legal framework for the crypto market so that it is as comfortable as possible for bona fide participants, guarantees the protection of their rights, and at the same time makes it possible to stop criminal transactions, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on the Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov explained.
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Putin Signs Law Legalizing Use of Cryptocurrencies in Russia

13:30 GMT 04.08.2026
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Bitcoin - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law establishing the legal basis for the legal circulation of cryptocurrencies in Russia, according to a document published on the legal acts portal on Tuesday.
The document recognizes digital currency as property, introduces general requirements for its circulation, and empowers the Bank of Russia to allow, regulate, and supervise the organizers of its circulation. At the same time, Russians will have the opportunity to legally invest in cryptocurrency on licensed Russian platforms and use the services of brokers and management companies when conducting operations with it.
The purpose of the introduced regulation is to create a legal framework for the crypto market so that it is as comfortable as possible for bona fide participants, guarantees the protection of their rights, and at the same time makes it possible to stop criminal transactions, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on the Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov explained.
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with government members - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2026
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