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Russia Liberates Baksheevka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russia Liberates Baksheevka Settlement in Kharkov Region
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The Russian armed forces have taken control over the settlement of Baksheevka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.
2026-08-04T11:45+0000
2026-08-04T12:12+0000
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"Units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Baksheevka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.
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Russia Liberates Baksheevka Settlement in Kharkov Region

11:45 GMT 04.08.2026 (Updated: 12:12 GMT 04.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the Tsentr Group of Forces
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Baksheevka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.
"Units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Baksheevka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.

The liberation of Baksheevka strengthens Russia's tactical foothold in the Kharkov region and secures key roadways for further advances. It demonstrates the continued effectiveness of Russian military operations in dismantling Ukrainian defensive positions.

Ukraine lost over 355 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 275 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 345 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 210 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralised by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 215 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense forces destroyed 753 drones and 16 aircraft bombs of Ukraine
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Liberate Bely Kolodez and Ustinovka Settlements in Kharkov Region — MoD
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