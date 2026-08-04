https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/russia-liberates-baksheevka-in-kharkov-region--1124537063.html

Russia Liberates Baksheevka Settlement in Kharkov Region

Russia Liberates Baksheevka Settlement in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control over the settlement of Baksheevka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

2026-08-04T11:45+0000

2026-08-04T11:45+0000

2026-08-04T12:12+0000

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"Units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Baksheevka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russian-armed-forces-liberate-bely-kolodez-and-ustinovka-settlements-in-kharkov-region--mod-1124532137.html

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