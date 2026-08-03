https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russian-armed-forces-liberate-bely-kolodez-and-ustinovka-settlements-in-kharkov-region--mod-1124532137.html
Russian Armed Forces Liberate Bely Kolodez and Ustinovka Settlements in Kharkov Region — MoD
Russian Armed Forces Liberate Bely Kolodez and Ustinovka Settlements in Kharkov Region — MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control over the settlements of Bely Kolodez and Ustinovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-08-03T09:23+0000
2026-08-03T09:23+0000
2026-08-03T09:23+0000
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"Units of Battlegroup Sever have actively established control over the settlements of Bely Kolodez and Ustinovka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 370 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 155 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 345 by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 175 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian forces destroyed an unmanned boat of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea, the ministry added."Seven guided aerial bombs, five US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and 651 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/russian-troops-liberate-krasny-kut-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124509281.html
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Russian Armed Forces Liberate Bely Kolodez and Ustinovka Settlements in Kharkov Region — MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control over the settlements of Bely Kolodez and Ustinovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of Battlegroup Sever have actively established control over the settlements of Bely Kolodez and Ustinovka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 370 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 370 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 15 vehicles, three artillery pieces and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 155 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 345 by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 175 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Russian forces destroyed an unmanned boat of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea, the ministry added.
"Seven guided aerial bombs, five US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and 651 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.