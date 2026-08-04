https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/russian-forces-continue-to-strike-ports-sea-vessels-port-infrastructure-in-ukraine---mod-1124537884.html
Russian Forces Continue to Strike Ports, Sea Vessels, Port Infrastructure in Ukraine - MoD
Russian Forces Continue to Strike Ports, Sea Vessels, Port Infrastructure in Ukraine - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike ports, sea vessels, and port infrastructure in Ukraine that are used in the interests of the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.
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2026-08-04T14:32+0000
2026-08-04T14:32+0000
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"The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike ports, sea vessels, and port infrastructure in Ukraine that are used in the interests of its forces," the statement said.
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Russian Forces Continue to Strike Ports, Sea Vessels, Port Infrastructure in Ukraine - MoD
The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike ports, sea vessels, and port infrastructure in Ukraine that are used in the interests of the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.
"The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike ports, sea vessels, and port infrastructure in Ukraine that are used in the interests of its forces," the statement said.
Russian army struck three dry cargo ships in the port of Nikolaev
Russian forces destroyed two Ukraine's unmanned boats in the northern part of the Black Sea southeast of Ochakov
Russia also struck a container terminal with military cargo, as well as a warehouse with FP-2 UAVs and components for them, in the port of Chernomorsk