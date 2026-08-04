https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/russian-forces-continue-to-strike-ports-sea-vessels-port-infrastructure-in-ukraine---mod-1124537884.html

Russian Forces Continue to Strike Ports, Sea Vessels, Port Infrastructure in Ukraine - MoD

Russian Forces Continue to Strike Ports, Sea Vessels, Port Infrastructure in Ukraine - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike ports, sea vessels, and port infrastructure in Ukraine that are used in the interests of the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.

2026-08-04T14:32+0000

2026-08-04T14:32+0000

2026-08-04T14:32+0000

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"The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike ports, sea vessels, and port infrastructure in Ukraine that are used in the interests of its forces," the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/russia-liberates-baksheevka-in-kharkov-region--1124537063.html

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