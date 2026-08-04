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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Forces Continue to Strike Ports, Sea Vessels, Port Infrastructure in Ukraine - MoD
Russian Forces Continue to Strike Ports, Sea Vessels, Port Infrastructure in Ukraine - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike ports, sea vessels, and port infrastructure in Ukraine that are used in the interests of the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.
2026-08-04T14:32+0000
2026-08-04T14:32+0000
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"The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike ports, sea vessels, and port infrastructure in Ukraine that are used in the interests of its forces," the statement said.
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Russian Forces Continue to Strike Ports, Sea Vessels, Port Infrastructure in Ukraine - MoD

14:32 GMT 04.08.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankThe Russian Navy Caesar Kunikov landing ship is seen during an amphibious assault exercise along the coast held by army corps and naval infantry units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the Opuk training ground near Kerch, Crimea, Russia.
The Russian Navy Caesar Kunikov landing ship is seen during an amphibious assault exercise along the coast held by army corps and naval infantry units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the Opuk training ground near Kerch, Crimea, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2026
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The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike ports, sea vessels, and port infrastructure in Ukraine that are used in the interests of the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.
"The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike ports, sea vessels, and port infrastructure in Ukraine that are used in the interests of its forces," the statement said.
Russian army struck three dry cargo ships in the port of Nikolaev
Russian forces destroyed two Ukraine's unmanned boats in the northern part of the Black Sea southeast of Ochakov
Russia also struck a container terminal with military cargo, as well as a warehouse with FP-2 UAVs and components for them, in the port of Chernomorsk
A Russian serviceman of the Tsentr Group of Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Baksheevka Settlement in Kharkov Region
11:45 GMT
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