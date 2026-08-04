https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/russias-new-nabat-v3-drone-detector-can-spot-targets-up-to-12-miles-away--developer-1124536899.html

Russia's New Nabat v3 Drone Detector Can Spot Targets Up to 1.2 Miles Away – Developer

Russia's New Nabat v3 Drone Detector Can Spot Targets Up to 1.2 Miles Away – Developer

Sputnik International

The third version of Russia's Nabat drone detector, which can spot aerial and waterborne targets at distances of up to two kilometers (1.2 miles), has passed all tests, the Russian Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CBST) told Sputnik.

2026-08-04T09:06+0000

2026-08-04T09:06+0000

2026-08-04T09:06+0000

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"Nabat v3 is the latest development from GoDrone. Its testing has been completed. During the trials, the device demonstrated the ability to operate in the 200 to 8800 MHz range, with a detection radius of up to 2 kilometers," the drone maker said. The previous version of the Nabat detector from Russian company CBST could detect targets at a distance of up to 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles). The frequency range allows detection of most drones and unmanned boats. In addition to detecting drone radio signals, the new NABAT can intercept analog video signals, which are still commonly used in FPV drones, with video interception available across all frequency bands. According to GoDrone, the device has a battery life of 9 hours and weighs no more than 360 grams (0.8 pounds). NABAT v3 is expected to help soldiers and civilian specialists better orient themselves, quickly understand what is happening in the air and from which direction a threat is approaching. Extra seconds provide time to take cover, change position or warn comrades, the company said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russia-to-unveil-new-mobile-drone-control-station-1124312627.html

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