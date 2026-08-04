https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/us-delegations-visit-to-spief-received-positive-response-in-washington--official-1124536642.html
US Delegation's Visit to SPIEF Received Positive Response in Washington – Official
US Delegation's Visit to SPIEF Received Positive Response in Washington – Official
Sputnik International
"The American side was very pleased with the trip," Rodney Cook, head of the US Commission of Fine Arts, told Sputnik, describing the overall reaction in the US to the visit as "very positive."
2026-08-04T06:47+0000
2026-08-04T06:47+0000
2026-08-04T06:47+0000
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"The American side was very pleased with the trip," Rodney Cook, head of the US Commission of Fine Arts, told Sputnik, describing the overall reaction in the US to the visit as "very positive."In June, Cook participated in the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). As he previously noted in an interview with Sputnik, US government officials of his level had not visited Russia for several years."The State Department gave me permission to go, arranged the visit program, and its representatives were present at every meeting. I see this as a positive step," he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/spief-summary-a-thousand-new-contracts-90b-in-deals-and-preview-of-a-new-world-trading-order-1124277770.html
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russia, washington, us, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)
russia, washington, us, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)
US Delegation's Visit to SPIEF Received Positive Response in Washington – Official
The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) took place from June 3 to June 6, 2026, at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre in Russia's St. Petersburg.
"The American side was very pleased with the trip," Rodney Cook, head of the US Commission of Fine Arts, told Sputnik, describing the overall reaction in the US to the visit as "very positive."
In June, Cook participated in the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
As he previously noted in an interview with Sputnik, US government officials of his level had not visited Russia for several years.
"The State Department gave me permission to go, arranged the visit program, and its representatives were present at every meeting. I see this as a positive step," he said.