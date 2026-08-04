International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/us-delegations-visit-to-spief-received-positive-response-in-washington--official-1124536642.html
US Delegation's Visit to SPIEF Received Positive Response in Washington – Official
US Delegation's Visit to SPIEF Received Positive Response in Washington – Official
Sputnik International
"The American side was very pleased with the trip," Rodney Cook, head of the US Commission of Fine Arts, told Sputnik, describing the overall reaction in the US to the visit as "very positive."
2026-08-04T06:47+0000
2026-08-04T06:47+0000
world
russia
washington
us
st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/04/1124536483_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a8a8dd1a1ccc9f7135eecbea4c3271b8.jpg
"The American side was very pleased with the trip," Rodney Cook, head of the US Commission of Fine Arts, told Sputnik, describing the overall reaction in the US to the visit as "very positive."In June, Cook participated in the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). As he previously noted in an interview with Sputnik, US government officials of his level had not visited Russia for several years."The State Department gave me permission to go, arranged the visit program, and its representatives were present at every meeting. I see this as a positive step," he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/spief-summary-a-thousand-new-contracts-90b-in-deals-and-preview-of-a-new-world-trading-order-1124277770.html
russia
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/04/1124536483_184:0:1144:720_1920x0_80_0_0_919d4e27a6689921e9abc70e6b59d700.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, washington, us, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)
russia, washington, us, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

US Delegation's Visit to SPIEF Received Positive Response in Washington – Official

06:47 GMT 04.08.2026
© SputnikRodney Cook, head of the US Commission of Fine Arts
Rodney Cook, head of the US Commission of Fine Arts - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2026
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) took place from June 3 to June 6, 2026, at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre in Russia's St. Petersburg.
"The American side was very pleased with the trip," Rodney Cook, head of the US Commission of Fine Arts, told Sputnik, describing the overall reaction in the US to the visit as "very positive."

In June, Cook participated in the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

As he previously noted in an interview with Sputnik, US government officials of his level had not visited Russia for several years.

"The State Department gave me permission to go, arranged the visit program, and its representatives were present at every meeting. I see this as a positive step," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2026
Economy
SPIEF Summary: A Thousand New Contracts, $90B in Deals, and Preview of a New World Trading Order
6 June, 17:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала