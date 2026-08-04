https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/us-delegations-visit-to-spief-received-positive-response-in-washington--official-1124536642.html

US Delegation's Visit to SPIEF Received Positive Response in Washington – Official

US Delegation's Visit to SPIEF Received Positive Response in Washington – Official

Sputnik International

"The American side was very pleased with the trip," Rodney Cook, head of the US Commission of Fine Arts, told Sputnik, describing the overall reaction in the US to the visit as "very positive."

2026-08-04T06:47+0000

2026-08-04T06:47+0000

2026-08-04T06:47+0000

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"The American side was very pleased with the trip," Rodney Cook, head of the US Commission of Fine Arts, told Sputnik, describing the overall reaction in the US to the visit as "very positive."In June, Cook participated in the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). As he previously noted in an interview with Sputnik, US government officials of his level had not visited Russia for several years."The State Department gave me permission to go, arranged the visit program, and its representatives were present at every meeting. I see this as a positive step," he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/spief-summary-a-thousand-new-contracts-90b-in-deals-and-preview-of-a-new-world-trading-order-1124277770.html

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