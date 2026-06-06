https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/spief-summary-a-thousand-new-contracts-90b-in-deals-and-preview-of-a-new-world-trading-order-1124277770.html

SPIEF Summary: A Thousand New Contracts, $90B in Deals, and Preview of a New World Trading Order

SPIEF Summary: A Thousand New Contracts, $90B in Deals, and Preview of a New World Trading Order

Sputnik International

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum wrapped up Saturday.As always, the economic and business event proved a spectacular success, once again busting the myth of Russia’s international political, diplomatic and economic “isolation,” and offering a blueprint for coming global change.

2026-06-06T17:48+0000

2026-06-06T17:48+0000

2026-06-06T17:48+0000

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The four-day event:In his plenary address and follow-up Q&A session, Putin:-> highlighted the tectonic transformation of the global economic center of gravity from the G7 to BRICS, and the emergence of a new global trade order that’s no longer Western-centric-> outlined the “huge, catastrophic, strategic mistake” made by the US in trying to use the dollar as a political weapon, and the West in general with its sanctions policy-> listed the factors to achieving genuine sovereignty – industrial, technological, and informational, and warned about the consequences of depending on others in these areas-> outlined Russia’s economic priorities and outlook-> touched on the Ukraine crisis and Zelensky’s rude letter-> discussed the energy crisis triggered by the Iran war-> reiterated Russia’s openness to doing business with anyone interested in doing so

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/main-message-of-putins-spief-speech-tectonic-shift-in-global-economic-power-is-irreversible-1124271516.html

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vladimir putin, business, volodymyr zelensky, russia, world, west, brics, northern sea route, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)