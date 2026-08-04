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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/why-is-pakistan-interested-in-trade-with-iran-beyond-just-money-1124538360.html
Why Is Pakistan Interested in Trade With Iran Beyond Just Money?
Why Is Pakistan Interested in Trade With Iran Beyond Just Money?
Sputnik International
Pakistan and Iran have reaffirmed their resolve to expand bilateral trade to $10 billion. Iranian Minister Mohammad Atabak called Pakistan a "long-term strategic trade partner" and expressed optimism that the free trade agreement (FTA) would be concluded soon.
2026-08-04T16:45+0000
2026-08-04T16:45+0000
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Goods transit offers Pakistan more than just revenue — it creates strategic leverage, according to Javed Hassan, former chairman of the Economic Advisory Group.Gwadar and Chabahar can become complementary nodes, while infrastructure would also serve Afghanistan and Central Asia, making Gwadar a regional logistics hub, Hassan notes.Gulf RelationsPakistan must deepen ties with Iran without upsetting Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The red line: whether Pakistani territory facilitates sanctions evasion.International PerceptionReputation follows performance. If Gwadar handles Iranian, Afghan and Central Asian trade, Pakistan's narrative as a connectivity hub will gain credibility. Until then, it remains an aspiration.$10 Billion TargetRaising trade from near $3 billion to $10 billion in five years requires about 28% annual growth. Success depends on three things: a ratified FTA with tariff cuts, sanctions-compliant payment mechanisms, and expanded Gwadar throughput. Until then, this figure is a policy objective, not a forecast.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/pakistans-auto-industry-goes-regional-bangladesh-gets-first-shipment-1124535089.html
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Why Is Pakistan Interested in Trade With Iran Beyond Just Money?

16:45 GMT 04.08.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankThe FESCO Diomid container ship, the largest one in the history of the far eastern shipping, belonging to Far-Eastern Shipping Company, OJSC, unloaded in the port of Vladivostok
The FESCO Diomid container ship, the largest one in the history of the far eastern shipping, belonging to Far-Eastern Shipping Company, OJSC, unloaded in the port of Vladivostok - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2026
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Pakistan and Iran have reaffirmed their resolve to expand bilateral trade to $10 billion. Iranian Minister Mohammad Atabak called Pakistan a "long-term strategic trade partner" and expressed optimism that the free trade agreement (FTA) would be concluded soon.
Goods transit offers Pakistan more than just revenue — it creates strategic leverage, according to Javed Hassan, former chairman of the Economic Advisory Group.
"By providing one of Iran's most efficient overland corridors, Pakistan becomes a stakeholder in Tehran's commercial connectivity. That strengthens Islamabad's hand on border security, energy cooperation — including future gas imports — and broader economic ties."
Gwadar and Chabahar can become complementary nodes, while infrastructure would also serve Afghanistan and Central Asia, making Gwadar a regional logistics hub, Hassan notes.

Gulf Relations

Pakistan must deepen ties with Iran without upsetting Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The red line: whether Pakistani territory facilitates sanctions evasion.

International Perception

Reputation follows performance. If Gwadar handles Iranian, Afghan and Central Asian trade, Pakistan's narrative as a connectivity hub will gain credibility. Until then, it remains an aspiration.

$10 Billion Target

Raising trade from near $3 billion to $10 billion in five years requires about 28% annual growth. Success depends on three things: a ratified FTA with tariff cuts, sanctions-compliant payment mechanisms, and expanded Gwadar throughput. Until then, this figure is a policy objective, not a forecast.
Pakistan Flag in air - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2026
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