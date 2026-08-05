International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/massive-russian-strikes-hit-ukraines-logistics-overnight-1124539398.html
Massive Russian Strikes Hit Ukraine's Logistics Overnight
Massive Russian Strikes Hit Ukraine's Logistics Overnight
Sputnik International
Russian forces launched a large-scale strike on transport and logistics hubs in Kiev and the Kiev region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
2026-08-05T05:33+0000
2026-08-05T05:33+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
cargo ship
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1e/1123036722_0:0:1860:1046_1920x0_80_0_0_76933306a16a044150beae451d663783.jpg
The targets hit:Kiev:*MLP-Chayka – UAV components hub* Novaya Pochta – dual-use goods sorting complex* Trans-Logistik – UAV manufacturing and supplies* Epicenter – automated warehouse for dual-use goodsKiev region:*Terminal Brovary – foreign UAV components* Raben Ukraine – UAV parts distribution hub* Brovary logistics center – fixed-wing UAV storageBlack Sea:* Three dry cargo ships hit south of Odessa – carrying weapons for the Ukrainian army
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/western-cash-wont-help-ukraine-dodge-energy-collapse---expert-1124537493.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1e/1123036722_222:0:1617:1046_1920x0_80_0_0_85e1cb9b5a67c61ea445e4123ef8de46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, cargo ship
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, cargo ship

Massive Russian Strikes Hit Ukraine's Logistics Overnight

05:33 GMT 05.08.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankMissile strike on an enemy target.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian forces launched a large-scale strike on transport and logistics hubs in Kiev and the Kiev region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The targets hit:
Kiev:

*MLP-Chayka – UAV components hub
* Novaya Pochta – dual-use goods sorting complex
* Trans-Logistik – UAV manufacturing and supplies
* Epicenter – automated warehouse for dual-use goods

Kiev region:

*Terminal Brovary – foreign UAV components
* Raben Ukraine – UAV parts distribution hub
* Brovary logistics center – fixed-wing UAV storage

Black Sea:
* Three dry cargo ships hit south of Odessa – carrying weapons for the Ukrainian army
Russian servicemen of the 85th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, 2nd Army Corps, fire a 9K55 Grad 1 multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) area of the frontline - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2026
Analysis
Western Cash Won’t Help Ukraine Dodge Energy Collapse - Expert
Yesterday, 17:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала