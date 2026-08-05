Massive Russian Strikes Hit Ukraine's Logistics Overnight
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankMissile strike on an enemy target.
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry/
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Russian forces launched a large-scale strike on transport and logistics hubs in Kiev and the Kiev region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The targets hit:
Kiev:
*MLP-Chayka – UAV components hub
* Novaya Pochta – dual-use goods sorting complex
* Trans-Logistik – UAV manufacturing and supplies
* Epicenter – automated warehouse for dual-use goods
Kiev region:
*Terminal Brovary – foreign UAV components
* Raben Ukraine – UAV parts distribution hub
* Brovary logistics center – fixed-wing UAV storage
Black Sea:
* Three dry cargo ships hit south of Odessa – carrying weapons for the Ukrainian army
*MLP-Chayka – UAV components hub
* Novaya Pochta – dual-use goods sorting complex
* Trans-Logistik – UAV manufacturing and supplies
* Epicenter – automated warehouse for dual-use goods
Kiev region:
*Terminal Brovary – foreign UAV components
* Raben Ukraine – UAV parts distribution hub
* Brovary logistics center – fixed-wing UAV storage
Black Sea:
* Three dry cargo ships hit south of Odessa – carrying weapons for the Ukrainian army
Yesterday, 17:44 GMT