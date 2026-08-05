https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/massive-russian-strikes-hit-ukraines-logistics-overnight-1124539398.html

Massive Russian Strikes Hit Ukraine's Logistics Overnight

Massive Russian Strikes Hit Ukraine's Logistics Overnight

Sputnik International

Russian forces launched a large-scale strike on transport and logistics hubs in Kiev and the Kiev region, the Russian Defense Ministry said

2026-08-05T05:33+0000

2026-08-05T05:33+0000

2026-08-05T05:33+0000

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The targets hit:Kiev:*MLP-Chayka – UAV components hub* Novaya Pochta – dual-use goods sorting complex* Trans-Logistik – UAV manufacturing and supplies* Epicenter – automated warehouse for dual-use goodsKiev region:*Terminal Brovary – foreign UAV components* Raben Ukraine – UAV parts distribution hub* Brovary logistics center – fixed-wing UAV storageBlack Sea:* Three dry cargo ships hit south of Odessa – carrying weapons for the Ukrainian army

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/western-cash-wont-help-ukraine-dodge-energy-collapse---expert-1124537493.html

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