https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/western-cash-wont-help-ukraine-dodge-energy-collapse---expert-1124537493.html

Western Cash Won’t Help Ukraine Dodge Energy Collapse - Expert

Western Cash Won’t Help Ukraine Dodge Energy Collapse - Expert

Sputnik International

If Ukraine continues attacking Russian refineries, prompting crippling retaliatory strikes on its infrastructure, an energy collapse could become inevitable, Stanislav Mitrakhovich, a lead expert at the National Energy Security Foundation, tells Sputnik.

2026-08-04T17:44+0000

2026-08-04T17:44+0000

2026-08-04T17:44+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

energy

missile strikes

national energy security foundation

energoatom

corruption

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/04/1120417593_0:128:3013:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_794ed1e7c2935b52b0ad47b2aab1f0bb.jpg

If Ukraine continues attacking Russian refineries, prompting crippling retaliatory strikes on its infrastructure, an energy collapse could become inevitable, the expert says.According to Ukrainian PM Serhiy Koretsky, the country's energy sector faces a $760 million funding shortfall, with around $2.3 billion in Western aid redirected to repair Ukraine's battered power grid.This shortfall can be explained by several factors, says the pundit.Russia has destroyed or damaged more than 80% of Ukraine’s energy capacity, according to Ukrainian government’s estimates.Before 2014, the country could produce about 54.5 GW of electricity; after the latest winter attacks, that figure stands at only around 12 GW.Furthermore, Ukraine’s energy system was already worn out, and no amount of Western funding can overcome its shrinking electricity generation, transmission capacity and problems with repairs, he underscores.Another factor is the inefficient use of aid and rampant corruption in Ukraine, like the scheme involving at least $100 million in kickbacks at Energoatom.According to the expert:To avert an energy collapse, Ukraine would need to make political compromises, but whether it’s prepared to do so remains an open question, adds the expert.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/zelensky-admits-ukraine-may-face-another-tough-winter-1124503707.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, energy, missile strikes, national energy security foundation, energoatom, corruption