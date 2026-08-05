https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/pakistan-army-ditches-whatsapp-for-chinese-wechat-amid-spy-scandals-1124542176.html
Pakistan Army Ditches WhatsApp for Chinese WeChat Amid Spy Scandals
Pakistan Army Ditches WhatsApp for Chinese WeChat Amid Spy Scandals
Sputnik International
Pakistan's military has issued an internal directive to replace WhatsApp* with China's WeChat for official communications, citing surveillance and data leak risks, multiple media report.
2026-08-05T18:48+0000
2026-08-05T18:48+0000
2026-08-05T18:48+0000
world
pakistan
china
russia
whatsapp
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094759127_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f15ebdc720cb6f99d6eab285c863b58d.jpg
Scandals, widely covered by the press, eroded trust:*Meta and its products are banned in Russia for extremism
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/can-pakistan-seize-160b-drone-opportunity-1124353850.html
pakistan
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094759127_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_44d045df1484793c2bc286d900fb5b5e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
pakistan, china, russia, whatsapp
pakistan, china, russia, whatsapp
Pakistan Army Ditches WhatsApp for Chinese WeChat Amid Spy Scandals
Pakistan's military has issued an internal directive to replace WhatsApp* with China's WeChat for official communications, citing surveillance and data leak risks, multiple media report.
Scandals, widely covered by the press, eroded trust:
Pegasus Attack (2019): Israeli NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware targeted Pakistani government, defence, and intelligence officials, with WhatsApp being a primary infection vector. Court docs confirmed 58 Pakistani victims
VajraSpy Campaign (2024): Hacker group Patchwork APT used Trojanized Android apps to install spyware on Pakistani military personnel's devices, stealing chats, contacts, and files
Mass Hacking: Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency recorded 1,400+ complaints of account hacks since July 2024 — mostly from phishing and SIM-swap scams. The issue was raised in the Senate.
*Meta and its products are banned in Russia for extremism