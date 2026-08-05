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Pakistan Army Ditches WhatsApp for Chinese WeChat Amid Spy Scandals
Pakistan Army Ditches WhatsApp for Chinese WeChat Amid Spy Scandals
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Pakistan's military has issued an internal directive to replace WhatsApp* with China's WeChat for official communications, citing surveillance and data leak risks, multiple media report.
2026-08-05T18:48+0000
2026-08-05T18:48+0000
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Pakistan Army Ditches WhatsApp for Chinese WeChat Amid Spy Scandals

18:48 GMT 05.08.2026
© Aamir QURESHIPakistan's army soldiers march during a military parade to mark Pakistan's National Day in Islamabad on 25 March 2021.
Pakistan's army soldiers march during a military parade to mark Pakistan's National Day in Islamabad on 25 March 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2026
© Aamir QURESHI
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Pakistan's military has issued an internal directive to replace WhatsApp* with China's WeChat for official communications, citing surveillance and data leak risks, multiple media report.
Scandals, widely covered by the press, eroded trust:
Pegasus Attack (2019): Israeli NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware targeted Pakistani government, defence, and intelligence officials, with WhatsApp being a primary infection vector. Court docs confirmed 58 Pakistani victims
VajraSpy Campaign (2024): Hacker group Patchwork APT used Trojanized Android apps to install spyware on Pakistani military personnel's devices, stealing chats, contacts, and files
Mass Hacking: Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency recorded 1,400+ complaints of account hacks since July 2024 — mostly from phishing and SIM-swap scams. The issue was raised in the Senate.
A drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2026
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Can Pakistan Seize $160B Drone Opportunity?
24 June, 14:42 GMT
*Meta and its products are banned in Russia for extremism
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