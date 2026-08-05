https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/pakistan-army-ditches-whatsapp-for-chinese-wechat-amid-spy-scandals-1124542176.html

Pakistan Army Ditches WhatsApp for Chinese WeChat Amid Spy Scandals

Pakistan Army Ditches WhatsApp for Chinese WeChat Amid Spy Scandals

Sputnik International

Pakistan's military has issued an internal directive to replace WhatsApp* with China's WeChat for official communications, citing surveillance and data leak risks, multiple media report.

2026-08-05T18:48+0000

2026-08-05T18:48+0000

2026-08-05T18:48+0000

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Scandals, widely covered by the press, eroded trust:*Meta and its products are banned in Russia for extremism

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