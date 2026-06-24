https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/can-pakistan-seize-160b-drone-opportunity-1124353850.html

Can Pakistan Seize $160B Drone Opportunity?

Can Pakistan Seize $160B Drone Opportunity?

Sputnik International

Pakistan could emerge as a force in the global drone market — but only if the groundwork is laid, says geopolitical analyst and former professor at the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute Tahir Nazir.

2026-06-24T14:42+0000

2026-06-24T14:42+0000

2026-06-24T14:42+0000

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New firms are increasingly focused on sectors where licensing is easier and regulation is lighter — a smart first step, Nazir notes.Key facts:"Policymakers need to understand that UAVs offer more value and benefits in the commercial domain than in the military domain," Nazir said. "We have to approach this from a technological and geoeconomics perspective, rather than outdated geostrategic necessities."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/pakistans-mineral-paradox-the-8-trillion-opportunity-that-demands-a-new-playbook-1124333158.html

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