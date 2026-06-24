International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/can-pakistan-seize-160b-drone-opportunity-1124353850.html
Can Pakistan Seize $160B Drone Opportunity?
Can Pakistan Seize $160B Drone Opportunity?
Sputnik International
Pakistan could emerge as a force in the global drone market — but only if the groundwork is laid, says geopolitical analyst and former professor at the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute Tahir Nazir.
2026-06-24T14:42+0000
2026-06-24T14:42+0000
world
pakistan
drones
drone strike
military drones
drone warfare
uav
new uav
uavs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116953537_0:0:3075:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_8f8765931313d9b4dcefdc08e35cb0ee.jpg
New firms are increasingly focused on sectors where licensing is easier and regulation is lighter — a smart first step, Nazir notes.Key facts:"Policymakers need to understand that UAVs offer more value and benefits in the commercial domain than in the military domain," Nazir said. "We have to approach this from a technological and geoeconomics perspective, rather than outdated geostrategic necessities."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/pakistans-mineral-paradox-the-8-trillion-opportunity-that-demands-a-new-playbook-1124333158.html
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116953537_346:0:3075:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f28faf42d2b9b02e857cf0b3778312d5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, drones, drone strike, military drones, drone warfare, uav, new uav, uavs
pakistan, drones, drone strike, military drones, drone warfare, uav, new uav, uavs

Can Pakistan Seize $160B Drone Opportunity?

14:42 GMT 24.06.2026
© Sputnik / Denis Abramov / Go to the mediabankA drone
A drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2026
© Sputnik / Denis Abramov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Pakistan could emerge as a force in the global drone market — but only if the groundwork is laid, says geopolitical analyst and former professor at the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute Tahir Nazir.
New firms are increasingly focused on sectors where licensing is easier and regulation is lighter — a smart first step, Nazir notes.

Key facts:

The global drone market is currently valued at $47.5 billion and is projected to top $160 billion by 2034
Pakistani engineers have the talent and ability to build home-grown technology — but they need more investment in research and development
With some 7 million young Pakistanis out of work, the sector has the potential to create 100,000 new jobs
The use of drones in agriculture could add an estimated $1.5 to $2 billion to Pakistani GDP by 2030
"Policymakers need to understand that UAVs offer more value and benefits in the commercial domain than in the military domain," Nazir said. "We have to approach this from a technological and geoeconomics perspective, rather than outdated geostrategic necessities."
In this March 18, 2017, photo shows a hill near the gold and copper mine site, in Reko Diq district in southwestern Pakistan's Baluchistan province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2026
Analysis
Pakistan's Mineral Paradox: The $8 Trillion Opportunity That Demands a New Playbook
19 June, 13:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала