https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/can-pakistan-seize-160b-drone-opportunity-1124353850.html
Can Pakistan Seize $160B Drone Opportunity?
Can Pakistan Seize $160B Drone Opportunity?
Sputnik International
Pakistan could emerge as a force in the global drone market — but only if the groundwork is laid, says geopolitical analyst and former professor at the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute Tahir Nazir.
2026-06-24T14:42+0000
2026-06-24T14:42+0000
2026-06-24T14:42+0000
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New firms are increasingly focused on sectors where licensing is easier and regulation is lighter — a smart first step, Nazir notes.Key facts:"Policymakers need to understand that UAVs offer more value and benefits in the commercial domain than in the military domain," Nazir said. "We have to approach this from a technological and geoeconomics perspective, rather than outdated geostrategic necessities."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/pakistans-mineral-paradox-the-8-trillion-opportunity-that-demands-a-new-playbook-1124333158.html
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pakistan, drones, drone strike, military drones, drone warfare, uav, new uav, uavs
pakistan, drones, drone strike, military drones, drone warfare, uav, new uav, uavs
Can Pakistan Seize $160B Drone Opportunity?
Pakistan could emerge as a force in the global drone market — but only if the groundwork is laid, says geopolitical analyst and former professor at the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute Tahir Nazir.
New firms are increasingly focused on sectors where licensing is easier and regulation is lighter — a smart first step, Nazir notes.
The global drone market
is currently valued at $47.5 billion and is projected to top $160 billion by 2034
Pakistani engineers have the talent and ability to build home-grown technology — but they need more investment in research and development
With some 7 million young Pakistanis out of work, the sector has the potential to create 100,000 new jobs
The use of drones in agriculture could add an estimated $1.5 to $2 billion to Pakistani GDP by 2030
"Policymakers need to understand that UAVs
offer more value and benefits in the commercial domain than in the military domain," Nazir said. "We have to approach this from a technological and geoeconomics perspective, rather than outdated geostrategic necessities."