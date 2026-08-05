https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/pakistan-goes-to-africa-whats-really-in-the-somalia-defense-mou-1124542027.html

Pakistan Goes to Africa: What's Really in Somalia Defense MoU?

Pakistan Goes to Africa: What's Really in Somalia Defense MoU?

Sputnik International

Somalia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on defense cooperation with Pakistan. The memorandum envisages strengthening bilateral ties in defense and security, conducting joint exercises, and exchanging experiences, according to Somalia's Ministry of Defense.

2026-08-05T17:27+0000

2026-08-05T17:27+0000

2026-08-05T17:30+0000

world

military & intelligence

muhaamad saqib raza

somalia

pakistan

ministry of defense

memorandum of understanding (mou)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107522/93/1075229383_0:145:2902:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_7fda2946135c2485995547927ea96ed6.jpg

Media previously reported on a potential $900 million deal for 24 JF-17 fighter jets, though this was not confirmed by either side.The relationship will be asymmetrical, the expert believes. Pakistan will provide most of the formal training, while Somalia will contribute with local intelligence and operational understanding of African realities.He also notes that the memorandum does not authorize a permanent Pakistani military base in Somalia. In the near term, cooperation is more likely to involve Somali officers training inside Pakistan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/rebuilding-somalias-air-force-jf-17-deal-could-transform-maritime-security-1124020800.html

somalia

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military & intelligence, muhaamad saqib raza, somalia, pakistan, ministry of defense, memorandum of understanding (mou)