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Pakistan Goes to Africa: What's Really in Somalia Defense MoU?
Pakistan Goes to Africa: What's Really in Somalia Defense MoU?
Sputnik International
Somalia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on defense cooperation with Pakistan. The memorandum envisages strengthening bilateral ties in defense and security, conducting joint exercises, and exchanging experiences, according to Somalia's Ministry of Defense.
2026-08-05T17:27+0000
2026-08-05T17:30+0000
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Media previously reported on a potential $900 million deal for 24 JF-17 fighter jets, though this was not confirmed by either side.The relationship will be asymmetrical, the expert believes. Pakistan will provide most of the formal training, while Somalia will contribute with local intelligence and operational understanding of African realities.He also notes that the memorandum does not authorize a permanent Pakistani military base in Somalia. In the near term, cooperation is more likely to involve Somali officers training inside Pakistan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/rebuilding-somalias-air-force-jf-17-deal-could-transform-maritime-security-1124020800.html
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military & intelligence, muhaamad saqib raza, somalia, pakistan, ministry of defense, memorandum of understanding (mou)

Pakistan Goes to Africa: What's Really in Somalia Defense MoU?

17:27 GMT 05.08.2026 (Updated: 17:30 GMT 05.08.2026)
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedA Pakistani JF-17 fighter aircraft flies in a formation during a ceremony to mark Pakistani Defense Day, in Islamabad, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2015
A Pakistani JF-17 fighter aircraft flies in a formation during a ceremony to mark Pakistani Defense Day, in Islamabad, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
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Somalia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on defense cooperation with Pakistan. The memorandum envisages strengthening bilateral ties in defense and security, conducting joint exercises, and exchanging experiences, according to Somalia's Ministry of Defense.
Media previously reported on a potential $900 million deal for 24 JF-17 fighter jets, though this was not confirmed by either side.

"Pakistan is likely to provide training in intelligence-led counterterrorism, special operations, logistics, communication, and Somali military institutional building," Prof Basim Raza, assistant director at NUST Institute of Policy Studies, tells Sputnik.

The relationship will be asymmetrical, the expert believes. Pakistan will provide most of the formal training, while Somalia will contribute with local intelligence and operational understanding of African realities.
He also notes that the memorandum does not authorize a permanent Pakistani military base in Somalia. In the near term, cooperation is more likely to involve Somali officers training inside Pakistan.
"Somalia can become a useful strategic partner near the Gulf of Aden, but describing the MoU as a confirmed plan to secure Bab al-Mandeb would be premature," Raza notes.
JF-17 thunder fighter aircraft, jointly built by Pakistan and China, flies in a formation during the National Day parade in Islamabad, Pakistan on Friday, Mar. 23, 2007. Amid a massive display of power at a military parade in the Pakistani capital, Pakistani President asked the nation Friday to help him fight the threat of extremism and terrorism. Parade held annually in Islamabad to celebrate a March 23, 1940, resolution by Islamic leaders in British India that eventually led to the formation of the Pakistan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2026
Analysis
Rebuilding Somalia's Air Force: JF-17 Deal Could Transform Maritime Security
21 April, 18:29 GMT
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