https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/pakistan-goes-to-africa-whats-really-in-the-somalia-defense-mou-1124542027.html
Pakistan Goes to Africa: What's Really in Somalia Defense MoU?
Pakistan Goes to Africa: What's Really in Somalia Defense MoU?
Sputnik International
Somalia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on defense cooperation with Pakistan. The memorandum envisages strengthening bilateral ties in defense and security, conducting joint exercises, and exchanging experiences, according to Somalia's Ministry of Defense.
2026-08-05T17:27+0000
2026-08-05T17:27+0000
2026-08-05T17:30+0000
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Media previously reported on a potential $900 million deal for 24 JF-17 fighter jets, though this was not confirmed by either side.The relationship will be asymmetrical, the expert believes. Pakistan will provide most of the formal training, while Somalia will contribute with local intelligence and operational understanding of African realities.He also notes that the memorandum does not authorize a permanent Pakistani military base in Somalia. In the near term, cooperation is more likely to involve Somali officers training inside Pakistan.
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military & intelligence, muhaamad saqib raza, somalia, pakistan, ministry of defense, memorandum of understanding (mou)
military & intelligence, muhaamad saqib raza, somalia, pakistan, ministry of defense, memorandum of understanding (mou)
Pakistan Goes to Africa: What's Really in Somalia Defense MoU?
17:27 GMT 05.08.2026 (Updated: 17:30 GMT 05.08.2026)
Somalia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on defense cooperation with Pakistan. The memorandum envisages strengthening bilateral ties in defense and security, conducting joint exercises, and exchanging experiences, according to Somalia's Ministry of Defense.
Media previously reported on a potential $900 million deal for 24 JF-17 fighter jets, though this was not confirmed by either side.
"Pakistan is likely to provide training in intelligence-led counterterrorism, special operations, logistics, communication, and Somali military institutional building," Prof Basim Raza, assistant director at NUST Institute of Policy Studies, tells Sputnik.
The relationship will be asymmetrical, the expert believes. Pakistan will provide most of the formal training, while Somalia will contribute with local intelligence and operational understanding of African realities.
He also notes that the memorandum does not authorize a permanent Pakistani military base in Somalia. In the near term, cooperation is more likely to involve Somali officers training inside Pakistan.
"Somalia can become a useful strategic partner near the Gulf of Aden, but describing the MoU as a confirmed plan to secure Bab al-Mandeb would be premature," Raza notes.