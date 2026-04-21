https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/rebuilding-somalias-air-force-jf-17-deal-could-transform-maritime-security-1124020800.html

Rebuilding Somalia's Air Force: JF-17 Deal Could Transform Maritime Security

Rebuilding Somalia's Air Force: JF-17 Deal Could Transform Maritime Security

Sputnik International

Somalia's acquisition of Pakistani JF-17 Block III fighter jets will enhance the security of commercial shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden — one of the world's most strategically important waterways — according to Sultan M. Hali, a retired Group Captain of the Pakistan Air Force.

2026-04-21T18:29+0000

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Earlier, media reports indicated that Somalia is close to acquiring up to 24 JF-17 Thunder Block III aircraft from Pakistan at a cost of $900 million. This would effectively allow the country to rebuild its air force, which was destroyed during the civil war in the early 1990s.Hali explained why the choice fell on Pakistani fighters and what significance this will have for the region:Why the JF-17 Stands ApartRetired Wing Commander Asad Ali, also of the Pakistan Air Force, highlights a unique advantage of the JF-17 that sets it apart from Western and Russian rivals.Ali notes that the JF-17 was produced directly under the command and control of the Air Force — a rare distinction."Considering all of these facts, the Pakistan Air Force could appreciate the needs from the pilot and the maintenance crew's point of view. This Block III has emerged after a lot of professional modifications," the expert says.

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