Rebuilding Somalia's Air Force: JF-17 Deal Could Transform Maritime Security
18:29 GMT 21.04.2026 (Updated: 18:32 GMT 21.04.2026)
© AP Photo / ANJUM NAVEEDJF-17 thunder fighter aircraft, jointly built by Pakistan and China, flies in a formation during the National Day parade in Islamabad, Pakistan on Friday, Mar. 23, 2007. Amid a massive display of power at a military parade in the Pakistani capital, Pakistani President asked the nation Friday to help him fight the threat of extremism and terrorism. Parade held annually in Islamabad to celebrate a March 23, 1940, resolution by Islamic leaders in British India that eventually led to the formation of the Pakistan.
© AP Photo / ANJUM NAVEED
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Somalia's acquisition of Pakistani JF-17 Block III fighter jets will enhance the security of commercial shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden — one of the world's most strategically important waterways — according to Sultan M. Hali, a retired Group Captain of the Pakistan Air Force.
Earlier, media reports indicated that Somalia is close to acquiring up to 24 JF-17 Thunder Block III aircraft from Pakistan at a cost of $900 million. This would effectively allow the country to rebuild its air force, which was destroyed during the civil war in the early 1990s.
Hali explained why the choice fell on Pakistani fighters and what significance this will have for the region:
The JF-17 is cheaper than Western and Russian alternatives, yet it possesses advanced features. The purchase does not come with restrictive conditions.
Signing such a contract would implicitly entail a Pakistani footprint in Somalia.
Somalia's acquisition of JF-17 Block III fighters will significantly enhance its ability to monitor, deter, and respond to threats along its coastline.
"For the first time in decades, Somalia could project credible air power over its maritime domain, complementing naval and ground forces," Hali emphasizes.
13 February, 09:13 GMT
Why the JF-17 Stands Apart
Retired Wing Commander Asad Ali, also of the Pakistan Air Force, highlights a unique advantage of the JF-17 that sets it apart from Western and Russian rivals.
"This aircraft is a product of some serious research by the Pakistan Air Force. PAF, unlike many other forces of the world, has experience of flying, maintaining and modifying aircraft from different countries. We have mastered American, French and Chinese technology. Furthermore, PAF has even dabbled with Russian technology and metallurgy," he says
Ali notes that the JF-17 was produced directly under the command and control of the Air Force — a rare distinction.
"Considering all of these facts, the Pakistan Air Force could appreciate the needs from the pilot and the maintenance crew's point of view. This Block III has emerged after a lot of professional modifications," the expert says.