https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/putin-holds-meeting-with-leadership-of-russian-defense-ministry-1124539949.html
Putin Holds Meeting With Leadership of Russian Defense Ministry
Putin Holds Meeting With Leadership of Russian Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday held a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry.
2026-08-05T09:52+0000
2026-08-05T09:52+0000
2026-08-05T10:59+0000
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All of the Russian home front services will be concentrated in one service, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had appointed Valery Solodchuk, commander of Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, as head of the home front service.Putin also has offered Andrei Ivanaev to head the Tsentr battlegroup, and announced that Pyotr Bolgaryov is appointed acting head of the Vostok battlegroup.The troops of the Russian unmanned systems will be headed by Denis Lyamin, Putin added.Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the military to provide assessments of the current situation on the line of contact in the special operation zone.Russia's Tsentr battlegroup is one of the most important units tasked with liberating the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Russian President Vladimir Putin said ."The Tsentr battlegroup is one of our leading units, it solves the most important responsible tasks for the liberation of the Donetsk People's Republic," Putin said.Russia's Vostok battlegroup is acting energetically and actively in the special operation zone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."A question for Andrei Sergeyevich [Ivanaev] himself: who, in his opinion, could lead the Vostok battlegroup, which is acting energetically, actively and advancing at a pace that can only elicit the highest appreciation," Putin said.The improvement of the structure of the Russian Defense Ministry continues based on the experience of the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.The meeting was also attended by Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov. The previous working meeting with Belousov took place on July 26 on Navy Day. According to the head of state, a number of issues were discussed, including financial, organizational and international issues.
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Putin holds meeting with Defense Ministry leadership
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Putin holds meeting with Defense Ministry leadership
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Putin Holds Meeting With Leadership of Russian Defense Ministry
09:52 GMT 05.08.2026 (Updated: 10:59 GMT 05.08.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday held a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry.
All of the Russian home front services will be concentrated in one service, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"At the suggestion of the Minister of Defense, it was decided to concentrate all the home front services in one service, and I would like to draw your attention to the fact that in modern conditions this is also combat, quite combat work," Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had appointed Valery Solodchuk, commander of Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, as head of the home front service.
Putin also has offered Andrei Ivanaev to head the Tsentr battlegroup, and announced that Pyotr Bolgaryov is appointed acting head of the Vostok battlegroup.
The troops of the Russian unmanned systems will be headed by Denis Lyamin, Putin added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the military to provide assessments of the current situation on the line of contact in the special operation zone.
"I would like to hear your assessment of what is happening now on the line of contact from the Minister of Defense as a whole, from the Chief of the General Staff, and in the area of responsibility of the groups you have commanded so far," Putin said during the meeting.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup is one of the most important units tasked with liberating the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Russian President Vladimir Putin said .
"The Tsentr battlegroup is one of our leading units, it solves the most important responsible tasks for the liberation of the Donetsk People's Republic," Putin said.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup is acting energetically and actively in the special operation zone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"A question for Andrei Sergeyevich [Ivanaev] himself: who, in his opinion, could lead the Vostok battlegroup, which is acting energetically, actively and advancing at a pace that can only elicit the highest appreciation," Putin said.
The improvement of the structure of the Russian Defense Ministry continues based on the experience of the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
The meeting was also attended by Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov.
The previous working meeting with Belousov took place on July 26 on Navy Day. According to the head of state, a number of issues were discussed, including financial, organizational and international issues.