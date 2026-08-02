https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/putin-honors-russian-paratroopers-on-airborne-forces-day-1124528881.html
Putin Honors Russian Paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day
Putin Honors Russian Paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day
Sputnik International
President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to Russia's airborne troops on their professional holiday, praising their fortitude and dedication.
2026-08-02T07:54+0000
2026-08-02T07:54+0000
2026-08-02T10:07+0000
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"They are people of strong character, unbreakable spirit, and brotherly unity – always standing by each other," Putin stated.He emphasized the critical contribution of the airborne forces to national security and their valor in combat during the Special Military Operation.Russian airborne forces traditionally celebrate their professional holiday on August 2.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/no-one-but-us-how-russian-paratroopers-smash-the-enemy-on-the-front-line-1122544268.html
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Putin Honors Russian Paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day
07:54 GMT 02.08.2026 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 02.08.2026)
President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to Russia's airborne troops on their professional holiday, praising their fortitude and dedication.
"They are people of strong character, unbreakable spirit, and brotherly unity – always standing by each other," Putin stated.
He emphasized the critical contribution of the airborne forces to national security and their valor in combat during the Special Military Operation
.
Russian airborne forces traditionally celebrate their professional holiday on August 2.