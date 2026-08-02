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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/putin-honors-russian-paratroopers-on-airborne-forces-day-1124528881.html
Putin Honors Russian Paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day
Putin Honors Russian Paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day
Sputnik International
President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to Russia's airborne troops on their professional holiday, praising their fortitude and dedication.
2026-08-02T07:54+0000
2026-08-02T10:07+0000
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"They are people of strong character, unbreakable spirit, and brotherly unity – always standing by each other," Putin stated.He emphasized the critical contribution of the airborne forces to national security and their valor in combat during the Special Military Operation.Russian airborne forces traditionally celebrate their professional holiday on August 2.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/no-one-but-us-how-russian-paratroopers-smash-the-enemy-on-the-front-line-1122544268.html
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Putin Honors Russian Paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day

07:54 GMT 02.08.2026 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 02.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2026
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President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to Russia's airborne troops on their professional holiday, praising their fortitude and dedication.
"They are people of strong character, unbreakable spirit, and brotherly unity – always standing by each other," Putin stated.
He emphasized the critical contribution of the airborne forces to national security and their valor in combat during the Special Military Operation.
Russian airborne forces traditionally celebrate their professional holiday on August 2.
On August 2, Russia celebrates Airborne Forces Day. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2025
Russia
No One But Us: How Russian Paratroopers Smash The Enemy on the Front Line
2 August 2025, 12:23 GMT
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