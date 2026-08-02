https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/putin-honors-russian-paratroopers-on-airborne-forces-day-1124528881.html

Putin Honors Russian Paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day

Putin Honors Russian Paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day

Sputnik International

President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to Russia's airborne troops on their professional holiday, praising their fortitude and dedication.

2026-08-02T07:54+0000

2026-08-02T07:54+0000

2026-08-02T10:07+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

paratroopers’ day

paratrooper day

paratroopers

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0f/1123467698_0:173:3030:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_83cbf00e62e05bddb0e8e0e8e9100f92.jpg

"They are people of strong character, unbreakable spirit, and brotherly unity – always standing by each other," Putin stated.He emphasized the critical contribution of the airborne forces to national security and their valor in combat during the Special Military Operation.Russian airborne forces traditionally celebrate their professional holiday on August 2.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/no-one-but-us-how-russian-paratroopers-smash-the-enemy-on-the-front-line-1122544268.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, russia, paratroopers’ day, paratrooper day, paratroopers