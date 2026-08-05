https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/russian-export-center-opens-representative-office-in-brazil-1124540880.html

Russian Export Center Opens Representative Office in Brazil

Russian Export Center Opens Representative Office in Brazil

Sputnik International

"The Russian Export Center (REC, VEB.RF Group) has expanded its overseas network by opening an official representative office in Brazil. The office is located in Rio de Janeiro and is headed by Anton Kaunov," the REC press release stated.

2026-08-05T12:30+0000

2026-08-05T12:30+0000

2026-08-05T12:30+0000

russia

brazil

russia

russian export center jsc (rec)

rio de janeiro

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The new division is designed to accelerate the entry of Russian companies into the Brazilian market, which is viewed as one of the priority destinations for non-commodity exports. The office's tasks include full support of foreign trade projects: from targeted selection of local partners and organization of negotiations to legal and logistical consulting at all stages of the deal. Key areas of cooperation will include industry, construction, the agro-industrial complex, and other sectors where Russia and Brazil have mutual interests.The opening of the representative office in Brazil marks another step in the systematic strengthening of the REC's international network. To date, the overseas network covers 18 countries, including China, India, Vietnam, Turkey, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and other states. Three representative offices have opened during 2025-2026 (Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil).The Russian Export Center (REC, VEB.RF Group) is a state institution that supports non-commodity, non-energy exports. It provides companies from various industries with both financial and non-financial assistance at all stages of entering international markets, including within the framework of the national project "International Cooperation and Export." The majority of services offered by the REC Group are available online through the "My Export" digital platform ("Gosuslugi VED"). The REC is entrusted with the main functions of ensuring and implementing the "Made in Russia" program. The REC Group includes the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR), Roseximbank, and the REC Export School.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/rec-reveals-business-mission-breakthrough-of-indias-largest-importers-1122705101.html

brazil

russia

rio de janeiro

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