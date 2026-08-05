https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/russian-export-center-opens-representative-office-in-brazil-1124540880.html
Russian Export Center Opens Representative Office in Brazil
Russian Export Center Opens Representative Office in Brazil
Sputnik International
"The Russian Export Center (REC, VEB.RF Group) has expanded its overseas network by opening an official representative office in Brazil. The office is located in Rio de Janeiro and is headed by Anton Kaunov," the REC press release stated.
2026-08-05T12:30+0000
2026-08-05T12:30+0000
2026-08-05T12:30+0000
russia
brazil
russia
russian export center jsc (rec)
rio de janeiro
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120120182_354:0:2118:992_1920x0_80_0_0_a7690389bb273965e1065a54d3410b12.jpg
The new division is designed to accelerate the entry of Russian companies into the Brazilian market, which is viewed as one of the priority destinations for non-commodity exports. The office's tasks include full support of foreign trade projects: from targeted selection of local partners and organization of negotiations to legal and logistical consulting at all stages of the deal. Key areas of cooperation will include industry, construction, the agro-industrial complex, and other sectors where Russia and Brazil have mutual interests.The opening of the representative office in Brazil marks another step in the systematic strengthening of the REC's international network. To date, the overseas network covers 18 countries, including China, India, Vietnam, Turkey, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and other states. Three representative offices have opened during 2025-2026 (Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil).The Russian Export Center (REC, VEB.RF Group) is a state institution that supports non-commodity, non-energy exports. It provides companies from various industries with both financial and non-financial assistance at all stages of entering international markets, including within the framework of the national project "International Cooperation and Export." The majority of services offered by the REC Group are available online through the "My Export" digital platform ("Gosuslugi VED"). The REC is entrusted with the main functions of ensuring and implementing the "Made in Russia" program. The REC Group includes the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR), Roseximbank, and the REC Export School.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/rec-reveals-business-mission-breakthrough-of-indias-largest-importers-1122705101.html
brazil
russia
rio de janeiro
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120120182_575:0:1898:992_1920x0_80_0_0_f175b7b328f91e75c84e085a36eb092c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
brazil, russia, russian export center jsc (rec), rio de janeiro
brazil, russia, russian export center jsc (rec), rio de janeiro
Russian Export Center Opens Representative Office in Brazil
"The Russian Export Center (REC, VEB.RF Group) has expanded its overseas network by opening an official representative office in Brazil. The office is located in Rio de Janeiro and is headed by Anton Kaunov," the REC press release stated.
The new division is designed to accelerate the entry of Russian companies into the Brazilian market, which is viewed as one of the priority destinations for non-commodity exports. The office's tasks include full support of foreign trade projects: from targeted selection of local partners and organization of negotiations to legal and logistical consulting at all stages of the deal. Key areas of cooperation will include industry, construction, the agro-industrial complex, and other sectors where Russia and Brazil have mutual interests.
The opening of the representative office in Brazil marks another step in the systematic strengthening of the REC's international network. To date, the overseas network covers 18 countries, including China, India, Vietnam, Turkey, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and other states. Three representative offices have opened during 2025-2026 (Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil).
"The main task of the representative offices is to provide assistance in promoting Russian companies: attracting and selecting interested foreign counterparties, organizing business negotiations, supporting business meetings at international exhibitions and business missions, as well as consulting on certification issues and further transaction support," REC Vice President Tatyana An noted.
The Russian Export Center (REC, VEB.RF Group) is a state institution that supports non-commodity, non-energy exports. It provides companies from various industries with both financial and non-financial assistance at all stages of entering international markets, including within the framework of the national project "International Cooperation and Export." The majority of services offered by the REC Group are available online through the "My Export" digital platform ("Gosuslugi VED").
The REC is entrusted with the main functions of ensuring and implementing the "Made in Russia" program. The REC Group includes the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR), Roseximbank, and the REC Export School.
1 September 2025, 14:24 GMT