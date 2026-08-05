https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/russian-troops-liberate-ryzhevka-settlement-in-sumy-region-1124540432.html
Russian Troops Liberate Ryzhevka Settlement in Sumy Region
Russian Troops Liberate Ryzhevka Settlement in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control over the village of Ryzhevka in the Sumy region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.
2026-08-05T10:17+0000
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"As a result of the active offensive actions of the units of the Sever [North] group of forces, control has been established over the settlement of Ryzhevka in the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian armed forces have also taken control of the Zarnitsa settlement in in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 360 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 290 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 325 by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 210 by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 160 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.Russian air defense forces destroyed 1,083 drones, ten guided aerial bombs and two HIMARS rockets of the armed forces of Ukraine in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
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Russian Troops Liberate Ryzhevka Settlement in Sumy Region
10:17 GMT 05.08.2026 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 05.08.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control over the village of Ryzhevka in the Sumy region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.
"As a result of the active offensive actions of the units of the Sever [North] group of forces, control has been established over the settlement of Ryzhevka in the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces have also taken control of the Zarnitsa settlement in in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 360 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 360 military personnel, four armored fighting vehicles, 14 vehicles and a US-made 155 mm M198 howitzer," the ministry said.
This is in addition to up to 290 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 325 by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 210 by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 160 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
Russian air defense forces destroyed 1,083 drones, ten guided aerial bombs and two HIMARS rockets of the armed forces of Ukraine in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Air defense systems shot down 10 guided aerial bombs, two US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and 1,083 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the report said.