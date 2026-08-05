https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/russian-troops-liberate-ryzhevka-settlement-in-sumy-region-1124540432.html

Russian Troops Liberate Ryzhevka Settlement in Sumy Region

Russian Troops Liberate Ryzhevka Settlement in Sumy Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control over the village of Ryzhevka in the Sumy region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

2026-08-05T10:17+0000

2026-08-05T10:17+0000

2026-08-05T10:18+0000

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"As a result of the active offensive actions of the units of the Sever [North] group of forces, control has been established over the settlement of Ryzhevka in the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian armed forces have also taken control of the Zarnitsa settlement in in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 360 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 290 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 325 by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 210 by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 160 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.Russian air defense forces destroyed 1,083 drones, ten guided aerial bombs and two HIMARS rockets of the armed forces of Ukraine in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/russia-liberates-baksheevka-in-kharkov-region--1124537063.html

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