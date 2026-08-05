https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/russias-fsb-detained-ukraines-agent-plotting-to-set-fire-to-military-enlistment-office-1124539794.html
Russia's FSB Detained Ukraine's Agent Plotting to Set Fire to Military Enlistment Office
Russia's FSB Detained Ukraine's Agent Plotting to Set Fire to Military Enlistment Office
Sputnik International
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained a Russian man who was going to set fire to a military enlistment office in the Kaluga Region on Ukraine's instructions.
2026-08-05T07:30+0000
2026-08-05T07:30+0000
2026-08-05T07:30+0000
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"In the Kaluga Region, the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, born in 2004, involved in the preparation of a terrorist act at the facility of the Russian Ministry of Defense were suppressed," the FSB said in a statement. The suspect independently established contact with a representative of the Security Service of Ukraine, after which, while performing his tasks, he painted inscriptions insulting representatives of the Russian authorities on the walls of residential buildings, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/fsb-nabs-two-russian-citizens-over-ties-to-ukrainian-intelligence-1124525744.html
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Russia's FSB Detained Ukraine's Agent Plotting to Set Fire to Military Enlistment Office
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained a Russian man who was going to set fire to a military enlistment office in the Kaluga Region on Ukraine's instructions.
"In the Kaluga Region, the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, born in 2004, involved in the preparation of a terrorist act at the facility of the Russian Ministry of Defense were suppressed," the FSB said in a statement.
The suspect independently established contact with a representative of the Security Service of Ukraine, after which, while performing his tasks, he painted inscriptions insulting representatives of the Russian authorities on the walls of residential buildings, the statement read.
"Later, the curator suggested setting fire to a military commissariat, for which the suspect conducted reconnaissance in the vicinity of the facility, and also purchased components from which he made molotov cocktails," the FSB added.