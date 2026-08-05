International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/russias-fsb-detained-ukraines-agent-plotting-to-set-fire-to-military-enlistment-office-1124539794.html
Russia's FSB Detained Ukraine's Agent Plotting to Set Fire to Military Enlistment Office
Russia's FSB Detained Ukraine's Agent Plotting to Set Fire to Military Enlistment Office
Sputnik International
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained a Russian man who was going to set fire to a military enlistment office in the Kaluga Region on Ukraine's instructions.
2026-08-05T07:30+0000
2026-08-05T07:30+0000
russia
russia
russian federal security service (fsb)
kaluga region
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1f/1124520629_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b38b9111a86f8970165b9e24a4e076ef.jpg
"In the Kaluga Region, the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, born in 2004, involved in the preparation of a terrorist act at the facility of the Russian Ministry of Defense were suppressed," the FSB said in a statement. The suspect independently established contact with a representative of the Security Service of Ukraine, after which, while performing his tasks, he painted inscriptions insulting representatives of the Russian authorities on the walls of residential buildings, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/fsb-nabs-two-russian-citizens-over-ties-to-ukrainian-intelligence-1124525744.html
russia
kaluga region
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1f/1124520629_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee286afe737f2909e2b84d160bacc4a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian federal security service (fsb), kaluga region, ukraine
russia, russian federal security service (fsb), kaluga region, ukraine

Russia's FSB Detained Ukraine's Agent Plotting to Set Fire to Military Enlistment Office

07:30 GMT 05.08.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankFSB officer’s body armor and radio. File photo
FSB officer’s body armor and radio. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained a Russian man who was going to set fire to a military enlistment office in the Kaluga Region on Ukraine's instructions.
"In the Kaluga Region, the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, born in 2004, involved in the preparation of a terrorist act at the facility of the Russian Ministry of Defense were suppressed," the FSB said in a statement.
The suspect independently established contact with a representative of the Security Service of Ukraine, after which, while performing his tasks, he painted inscriptions insulting representatives of the Russian authorities on the walls of residential buildings, the statement read.
"Later, the curator suggested setting fire to a military commissariat, for which the suspect conducted reconnaissance in the vicinity of the facility, and also purchased components from which he made molotov cocktails," the FSB added.
Russia's FSB special forces. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2026
Russia
FSB Nabs Two Russian Citizens Over Ties to Ukrainian Intelligence
1 August, 07:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала