https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/russias-fsb-detained-ukraines-agent-plotting-to-set-fire-to-military-enlistment-office-1124539794.html

Russia's FSB Detained Ukraine's Agent Plotting to Set Fire to Military Enlistment Office

Russia's FSB Detained Ukraine's Agent Plotting to Set Fire to Military Enlistment Office

Sputnik International

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained a Russian man who was going to set fire to a military enlistment office in the Kaluga Region on Ukraine's instructions.

2026-08-05T07:30+0000

2026-08-05T07:30+0000

2026-08-05T07:30+0000

russia

russia

russian federal security service (fsb)

kaluga region

ukraine

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"In the Kaluga Region, the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, born in 2004, involved in the preparation of a terrorist act at the facility of the Russian Ministry of Defense were suppressed," the FSB said in a statement. The suspect independently established contact with a representative of the Security Service of Ukraine, after which, while performing his tasks, he painted inscriptions insulting representatives of the Russian authorities on the walls of residential buildings, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/fsb-nabs-two-russian-citizens-over-ties-to-ukrainian-intelligence-1124525744.html

russia

kaluga region

ukraine

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russia, russian federal security service (fsb), kaluga region, ukraine