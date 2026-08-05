https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/trump-threatens-iran-with-strikes-if-hormuz-not-reopened-1124538785.html

Trump Threatens Iran With Strikes If Hormuz not Reopened

Trump Threatens Iran With Strikes If Hormuz not Reopened

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump again claimed the Strait of Hormuz would be opened “very soon,” threatening Iran with military action if it does not happen.

2026-08-05T04:05+0000

2026-08-05T04:05+0000

2026-08-05T04:05+0000

us-israel war on iran

donald trump

iran

us

war

war of aggression

strait of hormuz

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1e/1123917321_0:278:3072:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_58dd93c813f8df27112610087d40ec6d.jpg

“The strait’s gonna be open very soon or they’re gonna get hit very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.He also claimed the US had prepared “the biggest” attack “since World War Two,” but paused it.Iran has not confirmed Trump’s claims about negotiations or any agreement on Hormuz.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/trump-says-us-will-destroy-bridge-or-power-plant-in-iran-for-each-attack-on-ship-in-hormuz-1124477364.html

iran

strait of hormuz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, iran, us, war, war of aggression, strait of hormuz