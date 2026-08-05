https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/trump-threatens-iran-with-strikes-if-hormuz-not-reopened-1124538785.html
Trump Threatens Iran With Strikes If Hormuz not Reopened
Trump Threatens Iran With Strikes If Hormuz not Reopened
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump again claimed the Strait of Hormuz would be opened “very soon,” threatening Iran with military action if it does not happen.
2026-08-05T04:05+0000
2026-08-05T04:05+0000
2026-08-05T04:05+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
iran
us
war
war of aggression
strait of hormuz
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1e/1123917321_0:278:3072:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_58dd93c813f8df27112610087d40ec6d.jpg
“The strait’s gonna be open very soon or they’re gonna get hit very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.He also claimed the US had prepared “the biggest” attack “since World War Two,” but paused it.Iran has not confirmed Trump’s claims about negotiations or any agreement on Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/trump-says-us-will-destroy-bridge-or-power-plant-in-iran-for-each-attack-on-ship-in-hormuz-1124477364.html
iran
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1e/1123917321_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3cbca34eda641be1d42d5ac0cc97e41.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, iran, us, war, war of aggression, strait of hormuz
donald trump, iran, us, war, war of aggression, strait of hormuz
Trump Threatens Iran With Strikes If Hormuz not Reopened
US President Donald Trump again claimed the Strait of Hormuz would be opened “very soon,” threatening Iran with military action if it does not happen.
“The strait’s gonna be open very soon or they’re gonna get hit very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
He also claimed the US had prepared “the biggest” attack “since World War Two,” but paused it.
Iran has not confirmed Trump’s claims about negotiations or any agreement on Hormuz.