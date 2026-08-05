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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/trump-threatens-iran-with-strikes-if-hormuz-not-reopened-1124538785.html
Trump Threatens Iran With Strikes If Hormuz not Reopened
Trump Threatens Iran With Strikes If Hormuz not Reopened
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump again claimed the Strait of Hormuz would be opened “very soon,” threatening Iran with military action if it does not happen.
2026-08-05T04:05+0000
2026-08-05T04:05+0000
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“The strait’s gonna be open very soon or they’re gonna get hit very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.He also claimed the US had prepared “the biggest” attack “since World War Two,” but paused it.Iran has not confirmed Trump’s claims about negotiations or any agreement on Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/trump-says-us-will-destroy-bridge-or-power-plant-in-iran-for-each-attack-on-ship-in-hormuz-1124477364.html
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Trump Threatens Iran With Strikes If Hormuz not Reopened

04:05 GMT 05.08.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump again claimed the Strait of Hormuz would be opened “very soon,” threatening Iran with military action if it does not happen.
“The strait’s gonna be open very soon or they’re gonna get hit very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
He also claimed the US had prepared “the biggest” attack “since World War Two,” but paused it.

Iran has not confirmed Trump’s claims about negotiations or any agreement on Hormuz.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Vows to Bomb Iranian Bridge or Power Plant for Every Ship Attack in Hormuz
22 July, 13:26 GMT
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