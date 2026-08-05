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Ukrainian Drones Plant Mines on Main Road to Energodar Every Night – Rosatom CEO
Ukrainian Drones Plant Mines on Main Road to Energodar Every Night – Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
The delivery of new personnel to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has become a deadly task because of the mining of roads in Energodar by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.
2026-08-05T11:26+0000
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Ukrainian drones throw scatterable high explosive anti-personnel land mines, also known as flower petal mines, every night on the main road leading to Energodar, the official told reporters.Ukraine began mass mining of the main public roads leading to Energodar four months ago, Likhachev said. Ukraine deliberately uses all means from its arsenal against civilians of Energodar, the Rosatom head added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/situation-in-energodar-remains-extremely-tense-as-ukrainian-attacks-continue-daily--rosatom-ceo-1124529769.html
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Ukrainian Drones Plant Mines on Main Road to Energodar Every Night – Rosatom CEO

11:26 GMT 05.08.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankZaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The delivery of new personnel to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has become a deadly task because of the mining of roads in Energodar by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.
Ukrainian drones throw scatterable high explosive anti-personnel land mines, also known as flower petal mines, every night on the main road leading to Energodar, the official told reporters.

"Not only the attempts to enter and leave the city, the delivery of food, the work of sanitary transport, but also the delivery of shifts to the nuclear power plant, have become deadly dangerous," Likhachev said.

Ukraine began mass mining of the main public roads leading to Energodar four months ago, Likhachev said.
"The Kiev regime started a new way of putting pressure on the city — mass mining of public roads — four months ago," Likhachev told reporters.
Ukraine deliberately uses all means from its arsenal against civilians of Energodar, the Rosatom head added.
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located near Energodar. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Situation in Energodar Remains Extremely Tense as Ukrainian Attacks Continue Daily — Rosatom CEO
2 August, 12:21 GMT
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