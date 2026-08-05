https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/ukrainian-drones-plant-mines-on-main-road-to-energodar-every-night--rosatom-ceo-1124540706.html

Ukrainian Drones Plant Mines on Main Road to Energodar Every Night – Rosatom CEO

Ukrainian Drones Plant Mines on Main Road to Energodar Every Night – Rosatom CEO

Sputnik International

The delivery of new personnel to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has become a deadly task because of the mining of roads in Energodar by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.

2026-08-05T11:26+0000

2026-08-05T11:26+0000

2026-08-05T11:26+0000

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Ukrainian drones throw scatterable high explosive anti-personnel land mines, also known as flower petal mines, every night on the main road leading to Energodar, the official told reporters.Ukraine began mass mining of the main public roads leading to Energodar four months ago, Likhachev said. Ukraine deliberately uses all means from its arsenal against civilians of Energodar, the Rosatom head added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/situation-in-energodar-remains-extremely-tense-as-ukrainian-attacks-continue-daily--rosatom-ceo-1124529769.html

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alexei likhachev, russia, zaporozhye, rosatom, ukraine