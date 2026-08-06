https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/around-3000-5000-migrants-remain-in-spains-ceuta--city-mayor-1124545756.html

Around 3,000-5,000 Migrants Remain in Spain's Ceuta – City Mayor

Around 3,000-5,000 Migrants Remain in Spain's Ceuta – City Mayor

Sputnik International

Between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants still remain in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, and the situation has not improved yet, the city's Mayor Juan Jesus Vivas said on Thursday.

2026-08-06T17:00+0000

2026-08-06T17:00+0000

2026-08-06T17:00+0000

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"The situation in Ceuta has not yet returned to normal, as still between three and five thousand people who entered the city on the ominous days of July 30 and 31 are still there," Vivas said. The mayor has called the arrival of migrants an invasion and said that Morocco does not recognize Spain's sovereignty. The official also said that the residents of Ceuta are scared and anxious and that they fear the situation may repeat and be even more devastating.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/four-eu-countries-refuse-to-sign-letter-criticizing-spain-over-ceuta-crisis--reports-1124536765.html

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