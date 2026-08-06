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Around 3,000-5,000 Migrants Remain in Spain's Ceuta – City Mayor
Around 3,000-5,000 Migrants Remain in Spain's Ceuta – City Mayor
Sputnik International
Between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants still remain in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, and the situation has not improved yet, the city's Mayor Juan Jesus Vivas said on Thursday.
2026-08-06T17:00+0000
2026-08-06T17:00+0000
2026-08-06T17:00+0000
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"The situation in Ceuta has not yet returned to normal, as still between three and five thousand people who entered the city on the ominous days of July 30 and 31 are still there," Vivas said. The mayor has called the arrival of migrants an invasion and said that Morocco does not recognize Spain's sovereignty. The official also said that the residents of Ceuta are scared and anxious and that they fear the situation may repeat and be even more devastating.
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Around 3,000-5,000 Migrants Remain in Spain's Ceuta – City Mayor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants still remain in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, and the situation has not improved yet, the city's Mayor Juan Jesus Vivas said on Thursday.
"The situation in Ceuta has not yet returned to normal, as still between three and five thousand people who entered the city on the ominous days of July 30 and 31 are still there," Vivas said.
The mayor has called the arrival of migrants an invasion and said that Morocco does not recognize Spain's sovereignty.
The official also said that the residents of Ceuta are scared and anxious and that they fear the situation may repeat and be even more devastating.
"After that we will cease to be what we are now – Spain and Europe," Vivas said.
In late July, Ceuta, located in North Africa and bordering Morocco, faced a mass influx of migrants. According to the Spanish Interior Ministry, approximately 72,000 people entered the city, with approximately 70,000 subsequently returning to Morocco. Several dozen people died.