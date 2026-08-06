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Around 3,000-5,000 Migrants Remain in Spain's Ceuta – City Mayor
Around 3,000-5,000 Migrants Remain in Spain's Ceuta – City Mayor
Sputnik International
Between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants still remain in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, and the situation has not improved yet, the city's Mayor Juan Jesus Vivas said on Thursday.
2026-08-06T17:00+0000
2026-08-06T17:00+0000
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"The situation in Ceuta has not yet returned to normal, as still between three and five thousand people who entered the city on the ominous days of July 30 and 31 are still there," Vivas said. The mayor has called the arrival of migrants an invasion and said that Morocco does not recognize Spain's sovereignty. The official also said that the residents of Ceuta are scared and anxious and that they fear the situation may repeat and be even more devastating.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/four-eu-countries-refuse-to-sign-letter-criticizing-spain-over-ceuta-crisis--reports-1124536765.html
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Around 3,000-5,000 Migrants Remain in Spain's Ceuta – City Mayor

17:00 GMT 06.08.2026
© AP Photo / Antonio SempereMigrants spend the night on the streets after crossing from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026
Migrants spend the night on the streets after crossing from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
© AP Photo / Antonio Sempere
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants still remain in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, and the situation has not improved yet, the city's Mayor Juan Jesus Vivas said on Thursday.
"The situation in Ceuta has not yet returned to normal, as still between three and five thousand people who entered the city on the ominous days of July 30 and 31 are still there," Vivas said.
The mayor has called the arrival of migrants an invasion and said that Morocco does not recognize Spain's sovereignty.
The official also said that the residents of Ceuta are scared and anxious and that they fear the situation may repeat and be even more devastating.
"After that we will cease to be what we are now – Spain and Europe," Vivas said.
Guardia Civil officers recover the body of a migrant from the water in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2026
World
Four EU Countries Refuse to Sign Letter Criticizing Spain Over Ceuta Crisis – Reports
4 August, 07:17 GMT

In late July, Ceuta, located in North Africa and bordering Morocco, faced a mass influx of migrants. According to the Spanish Interior Ministry, approximately 72,000 people entered the city, with approximately 70,000 subsequently returning to Morocco. Several dozen people died.

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