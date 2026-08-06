Board of Peace Issues Construction Contract in Gaza to Build Military Outpost - Reports
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump, center, holds up a signed Board of Peace charter during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US-led Board of Peace has awarded the first tender to construct a 150-person military base for Moroccan troops in the Gaza Strip, The Guardian reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Arkel International, a US firm based in Louisiana, has been awarded the contract to build the facility, however, it has not yet been finalized, the report said.
The planned base will be 100 by 120 meters in size and is intended to accommodate Moroccan personnel on the territory currently controlled by Israel. The outpost will be not far from the Israeli border and would serve as a "quick extraction route" in case of attack, the source added.
"One prospective contract concerns facilities to support the international stabilisation force (ISF), which will assist in implementing the roadmap’s security and governance arrangements," an official was quoted as saying.
There will be other contracts in the future as well, the person added.
On July 31, US President Donald Trump announced that the Board of Peace had approved an agreement providing for the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in the Gaza Strip. Under the plan, Israeli forces would begin a phased withdrawal from the enclave as the disarmament process progresses. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office later said Israel had expressed its concerns to the US over the Hamas disarmament plan.
On January 14, the US announced the launch of the second phase of Trump's 20-point plan to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. It provides, in particular, for the delivery of at least 600 trucks of humanitarian aid daily, the reconstruction of Gaza's infrastructure, and the formation of a transitional Palestinian technocratic committee operating under the supervision of the Peace Council.