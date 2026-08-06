https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/board-of-peace-issues-construction-contract-in-gaza-to-build-military-outpost---reports-1124544364.html

Board of Peace Issues Construction Contract in Gaza to Build Military Outpost - Reports

Board of Peace Issues Construction Contract in Gaza to Build Military Outpost - Reports

Sputnik International

The US-led Board of Peace has awarded the first tender to construct a 150-person military base for Moroccan troops in the Gaza Strip, The Guardian reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

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Arkel International, a US firm based in Louisiana, has been awarded the contract to build the facility, however, it has not yet been finalized, the report said. The planned base will be 100 by 120 meters in size and is intended to accommodate Moroccan personnel on the territory currently controlled by Israel. The outpost will be not far from the Israeli border and would serve as a "quick extraction route" in case of attack, the source added. There will be other contracts in the future as well, the person added. On January 14, the US announced the launch of the second phase of Trump's 20-point plan to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. It provides, in particular, for the delivery of at least 600 trucks of humanitarian aid daily, the reconstruction of Gaza's infrastructure, and the formation of a transitional Palestinian technocratic committee operating under the supervision of the Peace Council.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/trump-says-washington-will-contribute-10bln-to-board-of-peace-gaza-reconstruction-effort-1123660809.html

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