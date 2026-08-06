https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/cia-secretly-creates-cuba-task-force-with-hackers-influence-experts---reports-1124544017.html

CIA Secretly Creates Cuba Task Force With Hackers, Influence Experts - Reports

CIA Secretly Creates Cuba Task Force With Hackers, Influence Experts - Reports

Sputnik International

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has secretly created a Cuba task force to pressure the Cuban government to make the economic, political and leadership changes demanded by US President Donald Trump, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

2026-08-06T09:16+0000

2026-08-06T09:16+0000

2026-08-06T09:16+0000

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The creation of such a task force will allow the CIA to quickly redirect more financial, technical and human resources to Cuba, the report said on Wednesday. The task force will include officers specializing in spy recruitment and management, intelligence analysts, officers conducting cyberoperations and specialists in covert influence operations, the report added. On Tuesday, Western media reported, citing two sources, that the United States deployed more forces and intelligence assets to Cuba in recent months. Washington may shift its focus to the island even before resolving the conflict with Iran. Cuba reportedly remains a top priority issue for US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. In recent months, Washington has increased sanctions pressure on the island. In January, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing tariffs on imports from countries supplying oil to Cuba and declared a state of emergency due to the alleged Cuban threat to US national security. This measure exacerbated the island's fuel shortage, impacting electricity generation, transportation, food production, healthcare and education.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/us-must-stop-threatening-cuba-with-use-of-force---chinese-foreign-ministry-1124523089.html

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