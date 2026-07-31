https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/us-must-stop-threatening-cuba-with-use-of-force---chinese-foreign-ministry-1124523089.html

US Must Stop Threatening Cuba With Use of Force - Chinese Foreign Ministry

US Must Stop Threatening Cuba With Use of Force - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Washington must immediately stop threatening Cuba with the use of force, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

2026-07-31T13:51+0000

2026-07-31T13:51+0000

2026-07-31T13:51+0000

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"The US needs to immediately stop threatening the use of force against Cuba, and stop any form of unilateral sanctions and blockade against Cuba," Mao told reporters. China will continue firmly supporting Cuba in defending its national sovereignty and opposing external interference, the Chinese diplomat added. In recent months, Washington has increased sanctions pressure on the island, exacerbating the ongoing crisis. In January, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing tariffs on imports from countries supplying oil to Cuba and declared a state of emergency due to the alleged Cuban threat to US national security. This measure exacerbated the island's fuel shortage, impacting electricity generation, transportation, food production, healthcare, and education.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/us-tightens-noose-on-cuba-claims-it-just-wants-the-island-to-feed-its-people-1124265666.html

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