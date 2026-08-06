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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/half-of-americans-believe-conflict-with-iran-will-destabilize-middle-east---poll-1124544763.html
Half of Americans Believe Conflict With Iran Will Destabilize Middle East - Poll
Half of Americans Believe Conflict With Iran Will Destabilize Middle East - Poll
Sputnik International
Half of US citizens believe that a conflict between the United States and Iran would lead to serious destabilization in the Middle East over the next year, a poll conducted jointly by Reuters and Ipsos revealed on Thursday.
2026-08-06T13:11+0000
2026-08-06T13:11+0000
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On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he still wanted to reach a peace deal with Tehran. At the same time, 17% of respondents believe the conflict would increase stability in the region, while 16% said it would stay at the same level, the poll showed. The poll also revealed that just 35% of US citizens approve of the ongoing conflict. Besides, the total of 58% of respondents believe that gas prices will increase due to the conflict, and only 15% expect the situation to improve. The six-day poll was conducted through August 3 among 4,505 US adults. The margin of error is two percentage points.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/iran-oman-agree-to-open-navigation-in-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124543629.html
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Half of Americans Believe Conflict With Iran Will Destabilize Middle East - Poll

13:11 GMT 06.08.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian ArmyIn this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, a missile is launched during a military drill in southern Iran
In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, a missile is launched during a military drill in southern Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian Army
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Half of US citizens believe that a conflict between the United States and Iran would lead to serious destabilization in the Middle East over the next year, a poll conducted jointly by Reuters and Ipsos revealed on Thursday.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he still wanted to reach a peace deal with Tehran.
At the same time, 17% of respondents believe the conflict would increase stability in the region, while 16% said it would stay at the same level, the poll showed.
The poll also revealed that just 35% of US citizens approve of the ongoing conflict.
Besides, the total of 58% of respondents believe that gas prices will increase due to the conflict, and only 15% expect the situation to improve.
The six-day poll was conducted through August 3 among 4,505 US adults. The margin of error is two percentage points.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
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Iran, Oman Agree to Open Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
6 August, 09:02 GMT
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