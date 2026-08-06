https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/half-of-americans-believe-conflict-with-iran-will-destabilize-middle-east---poll-1124544763.html
Half of Americans Believe Conflict With Iran Will Destabilize Middle East - Poll
Half of Americans Believe Conflict With Iran Will Destabilize Middle East - Poll
Sputnik International
Half of US citizens believe that a conflict between the United States and Iran would lead to serious destabilization in the Middle East over the next year, a poll conducted jointly by Reuters and Ipsos revealed on Thursday.
2026-08-06T13:11+0000
2026-08-06T13:11+0000
2026-08-06T13:11+0000
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On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he still wanted to reach a peace deal with Tehran. At the same time, 17% of respondents believe the conflict would increase stability in the region, while 16% said it would stay at the same level, the poll showed. The poll also revealed that just 35% of US citizens approve of the ongoing conflict. Besides, the total of 58% of respondents believe that gas prices will increase due to the conflict, and only 15% expect the situation to improve. The six-day poll was conducted through August 3 among 4,505 US adults. The margin of error is two percentage points.
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Half of Americans Believe Conflict With Iran Will Destabilize Middle East - Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Half of US citizens believe that a conflict between the United States and Iran would lead to serious destabilization in the Middle East over the next year, a poll conducted jointly by Reuters and Ipsos revealed on Thursday.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he still wanted to reach a peace deal with Tehran.
At the same time, 17% of respondents believe the conflict would increase stability in the region, while 16% said it would stay at the same level, the poll showed.
The poll also revealed that just 35% of US citizens approve of the ongoing conflict.
Besides, the total of 58% of respondents believe that gas prices will increase due to the conflict, and only 15% expect the situation to improve.
The six-day poll was conducted through August 3 among 4,505 US adults. The margin of error is two percentage points.